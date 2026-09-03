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Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Snapped Career-Long Drought in Cardinals Game

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St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after scoring in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on September 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even the score in their series with the St. Louis Cardinals after a terrible loss (at home) on Tuesday night.

Well, thanks to Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers are off to a hot start on Wednesday night.

Freeman clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead, which also happened to break Freeman out of a career-long drought.

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Freddie Freeman Snaps Career-Long HR Drought

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a eighth inning RBI single in front of Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Yep, you guessed it, with Freddie Freeman’s 1st-inning home run, it snaps a career-long HR drought for the future Hall of Famer.

@UnderdogMLB wrote:

“Freddie Freeman hits his first HR since July 4th Snaps career-long 47-game homerless drought”

Here’s what people were saying across social media:

@DodgerBlue1958: “That ended a 47-game homeless drought for Freddie Freeman. A career-long.”
It would be a great time for the Dodgers if Freddie Freeman found his power stroke once again.
@LADodgersMuse: “FREDDIE FREEMAN HITS A 3 RUN HOME RUN ITS BEEN LIKE 2 MONTHS, HE IS BACK!”
@AngelenoDodgers: “Freddie Freeman finally connected for a 3-run HR since his last one early July. His run production had sunk to below MLB average for quite a while now.”
Freddie Freeman is an extremely tenured MLB veteran, but it’s still a surprise that, with his hitting ability, he actually went 47 games without a home run.
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Taking a Look at Freddie Freeman This Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 29: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a sixth inning RBI single in front of Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Freddie Freeman noted that he will not be changing his approach despite his lack of power lately by saying:

“No. Absolutely not. I will never chase a home run or chase an extra-base hit. That’s not who I am. I like to hit and, in my case over 17 years, that (slugging) has come,”

“This year, it hasn’t come. I’m not going to go chase it because I am not a .280, .270 hitter, and if I chase home runs, that’s where my average is going to go and I don’t want to do that.”

Freddie Freeman is batting .303 (now higher) this season across 135 games played and 506 at-bats. He has 16* home runs, 32 doubles, and an OPS+ of 132 in his 17th MLB season (and fifth with the Los Angeles Dodgers).

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Snapped Career-Long Drought in Cardinals Game

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