Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Snapped Career-Long Drought in Cardinals Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even the score in their series with the St. Louis Cardinals after a terrible loss (at home) on Tuesday night.

Well, thanks to Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers are off to a hot start on Wednesday night.

Freeman clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead, which also happened to break Freeman out of a career-long drought.

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Freddie Freeman Snaps Career-Long HR Drought

Yep, you guessed it, with Freddie Freeman’s 1st-inning home run, it snaps a career-long HR drought for the future Hall of Famer.

@UnderdogMLB wrote:

“Freddie Freeman hits his first HR since July 4th Snaps career-long 47-game homerless drought”

Here’s what people were saying across social media:

@DodgerBlue1958: “ That ended a 47-game homeless drought for Freddie Freeman. A career-long.” That ended a 47-game homeless drought for Freddie Freeman. A career-long.”

It would be a great time for the Dodgers if Freddie Freeman found his power stroke once again.

@LADodgersMuse: “ FREDDIE FREEMAN HITS A 3 RUN HOME RUN ITS BEEN LIKE 2 MONTHS, HE IS BACK!” FREDDIE FREEMAN HITS A 3 RUN HOME RUN ITS BEEN LIKE 2 MONTHS, HE IS BACK!”

@AngelenoDodgers: “Freddie Freeman finally connected for a 3-run HR since his last one early July. His run production had sunk to below MLB average for quite a while now.”

Freddie Freeman is an extremely tenured MLB veteran, but it’s still a surprise that, with his hitting ability, he actually went 47 games without a home run.

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Taking a Look at Freddie Freeman This Season

Freddie Freeman noted that he will not be changing his approach despite his lack of power lately by saying:

“No. Absolutely not. I will never chase a home run or chase an extra-base hit. That’s not who I am. I like to hit and, in my case over 17 years, that (slugging) has come,”

“This year, it hasn’t come. I’m not going to go chase it because I am not a .280, .270 hitter, and if I chase home runs, that’s where my average is going to go and I don’t want to do that.”

Freddie Freeman is batting .303 (now higher) this season across 135 games played and 506 at-bats. He has 16* home runs, 32 doubles, and an OPS+ of 132 in his 17th MLB season (and fifth with the Los Angeles Dodgers).

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