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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Makes Honest Admission Following Reds Game

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Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes a lead off first base after drawing a walk during the seventh against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to roll through their schedule right now.

On Monday, in their series opener with the Cincinnati Reds, LA won by a score of 6-3, thanks to Teoscar Hernandez’s three-run home run, among other things. It was Shohei Ohtani’s first game back in the lineup for the past five games. Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk, so his slump continues.

After the Reds game, manager Dave Roberts spoke with the LA media and revealed the final decision on Shohei Ohtani’s pitching.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Provides Latest Update on Shohei Ohtani’s Pitching Status

Shohei Ohtani Makes Honest Admission After Reds Game

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 2: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after striking out in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on September 2, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Following the Reds game on Monday evening, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Shohei Ohtani will focus purely on hitting for the remainder of the season.

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Makes Honest Admission Following Reds Game

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