LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers takes a lead off first base after drawing a walk during the seventh against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on September 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
On Monday, in their series opener with the Cincinnati Reds, LA won by a score of 6-3, thanks to Teoscar Hernandez’s three-run home run, among other things. It was Shohei Ohtani’s first game back in the lineup for the past five games. Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk, so his slump continues.
After the Reds game, manager Dave Roberts spoke with the LA media and revealed the final decision on Shohei Ohtani’s pitching.
Shohei Ohtani Makes Honest Admission After Reds Game
Following the Reds game on Monday evening, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Shohei Ohtani will focus purely on hitting for the remainder of the season.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to roll through their schedule right now. On Monday, in their series opener with the Cincinnati Reds, LA won by a score of 6-3, thanks to Teoscar Hernandez’s three-run home run, among other things. It was Shohei Ohtani’s first game back in the lineup for the past five games. Ohtani […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Makes Honest Admission Following Reds Game