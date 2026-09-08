Los Angeles Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Makes Honest Admission Following Reds Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to roll through their schedule right now.

On Monday, in their series opener with the Cincinnati Reds, LA won by a score of 6-3, thanks to Teoscar Hernandez’s three-run home run, among other things. It was Shohei Ohtani’s first game back in the lineup for the past five games. Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk, so his slump continues.

After the Reds game, manager Dave Roberts spoke with the LA media and revealed the final decision on Shohei Ohtani’s pitching.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Provides Latest Update on Shohei Ohtani’s Pitching Status

Shohei Ohtani Makes Honest Admission After Reds Game

Following the Reds game on Monday evening, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Shohei Ohtani will focus purely on hitting for the remainder of the season.