Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Major Andy Pages Update During Reds Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without All-Star center fielder Andy Pages for the last couple of weeks as he’s recovering from a fractured hand after being hit by a pitch.

While the Dodgers are taking on the Cincinnati Reds this week, LA received a relevant injury update regarding Pages.

The Dodgers recently swept the Washington Nationals and are going for their fifth straight win on Monday evening.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Pitcher News Before Reds Series

Report: Dodgers’ Andy Pages Has Started Some Light Hitting Drills

Per reports from Los Angeles Dodgers reporters, Andy Pages has started light hitting drills.

His return timeline would put hit potential return right at the start of October, which could be a major boost for LA.

@FabianArdaya wrote: Andy Pages said he’s been hitting off a tee the last two days, starting his swing progression off his broken left hand. He’s pain-free, he said.

It’s a pretty tough injury for Pages to endure towards the end of the season, but he’s been such a quality hitter for the Dodgers lineup for several months before the injury.

Even manager Dave Roberts mentioned that Pages could be headed for a rehab assignment soon if he remains pain-free.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Sudden Tommy Edman Change Before Reds Series

Taking a Quick Look at Andy Pages This Year…

Andy Pages had been one of the most consistent hitters for the Dodgers before his injury.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about Pages):

“Pages has progressed to hitting off a batting tee for the last two days. The 25-year-old fantasy standout is attempting to make it back to Los Angeles’ lineup in time for the postseason after undergoing surgery to repair a left hand fracture in late August. There’s no reason for fantasy managers to hang onto him with less than three weeks left in the season.”

Pages has played in 128 games for LA this season, and he carries a bWAR of 5.5.

He was named to the All-Star team for the first time this season in his 3-year career, and has also added 21 home runs, 25 doubles, and an OPS+ of 119 to LA’s offense this season.

It would be a major boost if he were able to return healthy at some point during the final stretch of the season.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Joshua Báez Change Before Giants Game