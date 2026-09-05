Atlanta Braves Star Chris Sale Makes Honest Didier Fuentes Statement

The Atlanta Braves picked up a crucial 5-2 win on Friday night over the Philadelphia Phillies in the series opener between the two NL contenders.

Chris Sale got the start in game one of the series, and per usual, he pitched very well. Sale went six innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out seven batters.

Following the game, Chris Sale spoke with Atlanta media, and he made a very honest statement about reliever Didier Fuentes.

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Chris Sale Sends Didier Fuentes Message

Didier Fuentes is just 21 years old, and he’s been a key part of the Braves bullpen for the entire year.

The Braves bullpen has arguably been the best group in MLB.

Here is what Chris Sale said about Fuentes, per Jesus Cano:

“Most guys his age [21] are, you know, living on ramen and sleeping on couches. He’s pitching high-energy, big-leverage innings in the big leagues right now, and doing [it] at a very high clip.”

Didier Fuentes has made 51 appearances for the Braves this season, and he carries an ERA of 2.27 across 63.1 IP, which is remarkable at 21.

His ERA+ is 183, which makes his and 83% above-average reliever, and his 80 strikeouts also give him far more than one strikeout per inning.

He will be a key piece of the Braves bullpen fold, and as Chris Sale noted, the fact that he’s pitching in such high-leverage situations and succeeding in them is very impressive.

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Inside Chris Sale’s 2026 Season

Along with Didier Fuentes, Chris Sale has also had an incredible campaign with the Atlanta Braves, and he’s sure to finish within the top-3 in NL CY Young voting.

Over 25 starts this season (150 IP), Chris Sale has a 2.10 ERA with 185 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.007.

He is the straw that stirs the drink for the Braves, and Atlanta will go as far in the MLB playoffs as their ace takes them.

Over the last 33 IP (five starts), Chris Sale has allowed just eight runs while striking out 41 batters.

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