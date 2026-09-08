NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)
Aaron Judge is back!! And New York Yankees fans are not hiding their excitement.
The Yankees, after dropping their series to the Padres over the weekend, have enjoyed a day off on Monday and return home to face the Colorado Rockies.
Before the Rockies series, the Yankees announced that Aaron Judge has been activated off the IL, and Judge is slotted in the 3-hole in his return game.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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Aaron Judge is back!! And New York Yankees fans are not hiding their excitement.The Yankees, after dropping their series to the Padres over the weekend, have enjoyed a day off on Monday and return home to face the Colorado Rockies.Before the Rockies series, the Yankees announced that Aaron Judge has been activated off the IL, […]
Yankees Fans React to Aaron Judge Decision Before Rockies Series