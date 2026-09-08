Yankees Fans React to Aaron Judge Decision Before Rockies Series

Aaron Judge is back!! And New York Yankees fans are not hiding their excitement.

The Yankees, after dropping their series to the Padres over the weekend, have enjoyed a day off on Monday and return home to face the Colorado Rockies.

Before the Rockies series, the Yankees announced that Aaron Judge has been activated off the IL, and Judge is slotted in the 3-hole in his return game.

After the Yankees released their lineup for Tuesday’s game, there has been a huge reaction from Yankees fans across social media.

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Aaron Judge is BACK in the Yankees Batting Order!!

The New York Yankees X account announced the official lineup:

In just 17 minutes since they released the batting order, the post has gained 158 comments, here are some notable ones:

@DarkKnightC7R: “been here for the last 99 days, but definitely here for the Judge’s return to hold court!”

@TheBradySeven: “Hide your pitchers this lineup is scary”

This is the most joyous the Yankees comment section has been all season.

@tripleMwassup: “This line up taking us to the World Series !”

@Yanksland: “THE GREATEST DAY OF MY LIFEEEE”

@TJ_Padroa: “This is the best lineup the Yankees can make! This needs to be the lineup throughout the postseason.”

@DSantasky: “That’s how the top five lineup should look from now on”

Adding Aaron Judge back to the lineup just gives this Yankees team an extra layer of depth, and it’s understandable why so many fans are excited.

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