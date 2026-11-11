Dodgers Expected to Offer Tarik Skubal a Surprising Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers are unlikely to break the bank to re-sign Tarik Skubal. Andrew Friedman, the team’s top exec, previously landed the All-Star starting pitcher in a deal with the Detroit Tigers. Nevertheless, the move was technically only temporary, as the star is now an unrestricted free agent. The Dodgers, however, want to bring back the ace.

While Los Angeles clearly prefers to retain Skubal, the team is not expected to offer him a massive, long-term contract. Instead, The Athletic’s Katie Woo is reporting that the Dodgers will likely look to offer the superstar a shorter-term deal. According to the beat writer, the offer would instead include an extremely high annual average value (AAV). Los Angeles previously signed slugger Kyle Tucker this way.

“A potential offer for Skubal would likely mirror a similar structure to Kyle Tucker’s four-year, $240 million deal, which set a record for AAV and includes two player opt-outs,” writes Woo. “It remains to be seen whether Skubal would entertain such an offer, and if he’d be willing to leave guaranteed years on the table for a high AAV.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be hoping that Skubal follows a similar path as Tucker. He rejected a 10-year, $350 million contract offer from the Toronto Blue Jays last offseason to sign the shorter deal with the Dodgers. The star pitcher, a two-time Cy Young winner, posted a 2.61 ERA in 10 regular-season starts with Los Angeles in 2026.

Los Angeles Dodgers Hope to Make Tarik Skubal MLB’s Highest-Paid Pitcher in 2027

Assuming Skubal takes a deal in the neighborhood of four years, $240 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers, he would become the highest-paid starting pitcher in 2027. On average, the star would earn about $60 million per season under these terms. At the moment, Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler has the highest AAV among MLB starting pitchers at $42 million.

The highest-paid pitcher in terms of total value, however, is Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Los Angeles previously gave the Japanese star a 12-year, $325 million contract in 2023. Skubal is likely to receive more money than his teammate if he chooses to sign with another club in free agency. As the top-rated available player, The Athletic’s Tim Britton is projecting the ace to earn a nine-year, $405 million deal this winter.

According to Britton, the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the top landing spots for Skubal. Nevertheless, he will not receive this massive contract in L.A. Along with the National League West champions, the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, and both Chicago clubs are expected to be in the mix for the star.

Dodgers Face Intense Competition from Mets

The Mets will likely be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ biggest competition for Skubal. New York is desperate to sign the superstar this winter. In fact, The Athletic’s Will Sammon even reports that the team’s entire offseason essentially hinges on landing the Cy Young winner. The reporter also recently claimed that the Mets have already lined up a meeting with the ace.

Los Angeles, however, is also expected to meet with Skubal in the near future to discuss a deal. Ultimately, the superstar pitcher will have to determine what kind of deal suits him best. Fit cannot be ignored in the situation as well. Does the ace want a legitimate chance to win championships on a shorter deal or just the most money available? MLB fans will soon find out.