Los Angeles Dodgers Get Strong Tarik Skubal Prediction Amid Braves Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently battling for their playoff lives in a tense, entertaining NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

With the series currently knotted at 1-1, LA has already deployed the 2X CY Young winner, Tarik Skubal, and unless the series gets to Game Five, that could be the only playoff start for Skubal this season.

Amid his massive free agency in the offseason, the Dodgers were recently handed a bold prediction regarding the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

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Dodgers Predicted to Retain Tarik Skubal

While the prediction of LA retaining ace starter Tarik Skubal isn’t that bold, BleacherReport.com writer Erik Beaston also noted that the Dodgers would retain the dominant southpaw even if they win the World Series.

“Prediction: Skubal ultimately re-signs with the Dodgers, especially if they win a championship this year”

“Record money is likely in play for Skubal, too, given his production on the mound. The two-time All-Star and Cy Young winner led the Majors in ERA the last two seasons and in 2025, recorded 7.30 strikeouts per walk, best in the sport. His 2026 was not as dynamic from a stat perspective, but it did see him join Los Angeles at the deadline and give that dynastic squad an opportunity to make a run at a third, consecutive World Series win.” Expect the Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and perhaps the Detroit Tigers/San Francisco Giants to be steadily linked to Skubal in the massive free agency sweepstakes. The next question becomes how much Tarik Skubal’s contract will be worth. More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Player Still a Free Agent After Release from Last MLB Team

How Much Could Tarik Skubal’s Contract Be Worth?

There will be loads of speculation about how much Tarik Skubal’s contract will be worth, and just about every MLB insider and executive has been weighing in on the situation.

If Skubal lands on a long-term deal (7+ years), there’s reason to believe his contract will easily exceed $300+ million, and if teams want to ink him to an even longer-term deal (12+ years), that number could reach $450+ million.

Spotrac.com currently has Tarik Skubal’s AAV market value at $44.9 million, which is just absurd for a pitcher.

So, do the math on a nearly $45 million average annual value times X number of years.

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