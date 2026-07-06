Pittsburgh Pirates Release 2-Year MLB Player After Nationals Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently finished a series with the Washington Nationals. They won 11-5 on Sunday afternoon, improved to 46-45, and will take on the Atlanta Braves in their next series. During the Nationals series, the Pirates announced a wave of roster moves.

One of those roster moves was selecting the contract of Noah Murdock, who has since been optioned to Triple-A.

Another one of the Pirates’ recent moves was cutting ties with a 2-year MLB player.

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Pirates Release Davis Wendzel

MLB.com wrote (on 7/5): “Pittsburgh Pirates released 3B Davis Wendzel.”

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk broke the news, and the release can be found on Davis Wendzel’s transactions tracker, but the 29-year-old is no longer with the organization after one season:

“Wendzel was another offseason minor league signing, and the infielder had his contract selected to the 26-man roster in June to add some depth when Konnor Griffin was still on the injured list. Wendzel appeared in only two games with the Pirates before he was optioned back down to Triple-A, and his DFA comes only a couple of days after he was placed on the Triple-A injured list.”

If Wendzel is injured, it’s unlikely a team will want to pick him up, given his limited opportunities and track record. The 29 y/o Wednzel has played just 29 games in MLB in his short Major League career.

This season with the Pirates, Wednzel played two games (4 at-bats) and did not get a hit.

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What’s Next for Davis Wendzel?

Now that he’s been released, David Wendzel is eligible to sign with any MLB team.

In 53 career at-bats, Wendzel has a batting average of .128 with one home run, 2 doubles, and six total hits. He spent a brief time in MLB with the Texas Rangers.

Originally a first-round draft pick with the Rangers in 2019 out of Baylor University, David Wednzel’s initial numbers in limited big league opportunities aren’t great, but it will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him and what role he may or may not play in that organization.

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