Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Last-Minute Tommy Edman Change Before Padres Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going for the four-game sweep of the San Diego Padres on Sunday evening. Shohei Ohtani is back in the lineup for LA, and the Dodgers are rolling with Emmet Sheehan (4-5, 5.08 ERA, 81 SO) as their starter for the series finale.

In what has been an uber successful last several weeks, the Dodgers have opened up a huge lead in the NL West, and one could say it’s probably an insurmountable task for other teams in the division to catch up. LA has the best record in baseball and is still without Edwin Diaz, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow.

Before the series finale on Sunday night, the Dodgers released their lineup, but then made a last-minute change to the order a couple of hours before first pitch.

Tommy Edman Scratched from Dodgers Sunday Lineup

Per reports by Dodgers reporter Fabian Ardaya, Tommy Edman has been scratched from Sunday’s lineup.

Here is the updated lineup, per UnderdogMLB:

Updated Dodgers 7/5: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS T. Hernández LF A. Call RF M. Rojas 3B A. Freeland 2B E. Alfonzo C”

So, it will be Alex Freeland taking over at second base for the Dodgers. Tommy Edman was hit by a pitch in Saturday’s win over the Padres, and he recently made his 2026 season debut after a lengthy rehab to start the season.