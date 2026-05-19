Dodgers Announce Eric Lauer Roster Decision Before Padres Game

After being shut out in game one of their series against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to rebound with a winning effort on Tuesday night.

Before the Padres game, the Dodgers announced the official activation of newly acquired pitcher Eric Lauer.

The Dodgers social team wrote (on May 19): “The Dodgers added LHP Eric Lauer to the active roster and optioned RHP Wyatt Mills.”

So Wyatt Mills is the corresponding move for the Eric Lauer activation, but it will be interesting to see how Los Angeles uses Eric Lauer.

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Eric Lauer Set to Make Dodgers Debut

The Dodgers traded for southpaw reliever/starter Eric Lauer over the weekend, and then it was later revealed that Lauer will be used as a swingman pitcher. The Dodgers received some cash for Lauer’s salary, and then also traded away some cash to the Blue Jays for Lauer.

Following a rough patch with the Blue Jays, Toronto DFA’d Lauer, and the Dodgers jumped on it to grab him. Los Angeles could use some added arms on the pitching staff after the likes of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Jack Dreyer all recently headed to the Injured List.

Eric Lauer, as every pitcher does, will have to prove himself with the Dodgers.

In 8 games pitched this season for Toronto, Lauer was 1-5 with a 6.69 ERA and a -0.5 bWAR. He also might have rubbed the organization the wrong way when stating he wanted more starting opportunities. Lauer is entering free agency after this season.

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Eric Lauer’s MLB Career…

Eric Lauer is an 8-year MLB pitcher who has pitched for the Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, and San Diego Padres.

In 104.2 innings with Toronto last season, Lauer posted an ERA of 3.18 with 102 strikeouts.

Over his career, he’s pitched 737.2 innings to the tune of a 4.26 earned run average and 695 career strikeouts. He’s started 133 games in his time in MLB.

He debuted with the San Diego Padres in 2018 after being a first-round draft pick by San Diego in 2016.

Now, he’s a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher with the chance to make an impact against the club he came up with.

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