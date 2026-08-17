Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy Drops Blunt Quote Before Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers, set to begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Monday night, dropped two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium this past weekend.

The Dodgers scored just six combined runs over those three games.

Since July 1, the Dodgers offense ranks 23rd in runs (155), 23rd in wRC+ (91) and 15th in batting average (.242).

After Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Brewers, Dodgers third baseman dropped a blunt quote about Los Angeles’ offensive struggles.

Dodgers’ Max Muncy Drops Brutally Honest Quote on Team’s Struggles

“We haven’t been good,” Muncy said to reporters, including The Athletic’s Katie Woo. “We need urgency. We need to fix some things.”

Since July 1, Muncy has hit .214/.298/.453 (102 wRC+). Not a terrible slash line, but not great, either. Overall, the third baseman has slashed .249/.342/.493 (120 wRC+) with 24 home runs across 115 games this year.

While Muncy hasn’t been great since July, he hasn’t been the main issue for the Dodgers’ offense.

Here are the slash lines of several underperforming Dodgers hitters since July 1:

“This has been four, five, six weeks of below-average production from our offense,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez).

Largely because of their struggling offense, the Dodgers have gone 18-21 since the start of July.

Dodgers’ Pitching Has Also Struggled Since July 1

At the same time, the Dodgers’ pitching has scuffled lately, ranking 18th in ERA (4.24) since July 1.

Injuries are a major reason for the Dodgers’ pitching woes. Shohei Ohtani hasn’t pitched since u 3 due to left knee inflammation. Tyler Glasnow has been on the IL since June 6 with lower back spasms. Blake Snell missed most of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.

However, things are looking up on the pitching front. Snell returned from the IL last week. Glasnow is currently rehabbing. Ohtani recently threw off the mound, according to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

It appears the Dodgers’ pitching woes will be fixed now that the team’s star pitchers are getting healthy.

But if Los Angeles wants to win its third straight World Series title, the club’s offense needs to pick up the slack in time for the postseason.