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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy Drops Blunt Quote Before Rockies Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tosses his helmet after striking out in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers, set to begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field Monday night, dropped two of three games to the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium this past weekend.

The Dodgers scored just six combined runs over those three games.

Since July 1, the Dodgers offense ranks 23rd in runs (155), 23rd in wRC+ (91) and 15th in batting average (.242).

After Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Brewers, Dodgers third baseman dropped a blunt quote about Los Angeles’ offensive struggles.

Dodgers’ Max Muncy Drops Brutally Honest Quote on Team’s Struggles

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers strikes out and returns to the dugout during the eighth inning of a game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“We haven’t been good,” Muncy said to reporters, including The Athletic’s Katie Woo. “We need urgency. We need to fix some things.”

Since July 1, Muncy has hit .214/.298/.453 (102 wRC+). Not a terrible slash line, but not great, either. Overall, the third baseman has slashed .249/.342/.493 (120 wRC+) with 24 home runs across 115 games this year.

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 13: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers returns to the dugout after striking out during the eighth inning of a game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on April 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

While Muncy hasn’t been great since July, he hasn’t been the main issue for the Dodgers’ offense.

Here are the slash lines of several underperforming Dodgers hitters since July 1:

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out during the eighth inning as William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws to the mound at Dodger Stadium on August 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

“This has been four, five, six weeks of below-average production from our offense,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said (via ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez).

Largely because of their struggling offense, the Dodgers have gone 18-21 since the start of July.

Dodgers’ Pitching Has Also Struggled Since July 1

At the same time, the Dodgers’ pitching has scuffled lately, ranking 18th in ERA (4.24) since July 1.

Injuries are a major reason for the Dodgers’ pitching woes. Shohei Ohtani hasn’t pitched since u 3 due to left knee inflammation. Tyler Glasnow has been on the IL since June 6 with lower back spasms. Blake Snell missed most of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.

However, things are looking up on the pitching front. Snell returned from the IL last week. Glasnow is currently rehabbing. Ohtani recently threw off the mound, according to MLB.com’s Sonja Chen.

It appears the Dodgers’ pitching woes will be fixed now that the team’s star pitchers are getting healthy.

But if Los Angeles wants to win its third straight World Series title, the club’s offense needs to pick up the slack in time for the postseason.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Max Muncy Drops Blunt Quote Before Rockies Series

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