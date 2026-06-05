Dodgers Receive Positive Max Muncy Injury News After ‘Violent’ Collision vs. Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers got great news on Max Muncy, who left their 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks following a scary collision at first base. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported after the game that Muncy does not have a concussion but will be out of the lineup for their next game.

Muncy collided with Diamondbacks first baseman Ildemaro Vargas after legging out an infield single. The Dodgers later provided an update that Muncy left the game due to shortness of breath, and he was being evaluated for a possible concussion. The club can breathe easy knowing their third baseman is in relatively good condition following the scare.

The Dodgers have relied on Muncy to provide left-handed thump in their lineup for the better part of nine seasons. In 2026, he’s slashing .254/.347/.513 with 14 homers and a 141 wRC+ in 57 games.

His consistency has been critical, as the Dodgers haven’t gotten their money’s worth from prized offseason signee Kyle Tucker. Tucker’s 111 wRC+ in 2026 is 30 points below his career mark entering the season (141) and far below the expectations of his contract. The Dodgers signed him to the highest AAV deal in MLB history ($57.2 million) when accounting for deferrals.

Max Muncy Avoids Serious Injury Following Nasty Collision

Following Ketel Marte’s walk-off home run against Tanner Scott, the Dodgers’ focus shifted to Max Muncy. After that violent collision, they need to make sure he didn’t suffer a concussion on the play.

“That was probably the main thing, just trying to make sure he was okay,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on SportsNet LA’s postgame coverage. “I think that from the testing we did, sore nose, hit his nose, there was blood on his nose. Said he has some clarity once he got up and got in the clubhouse.”

This marks the second time in the last month that Muncy narrowly avoided a serious injury. He was hit in the right wrist by Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby and left that game. While he avoided a stint on the injured list, he didn’t play for the rest of the series.

Max Muncy Out of Lineup in Following Game vs. Angels

Even though Nightengale reported that Muncy will be out of the lineup for the next game, that decision is not tied to the collision. The Dodgers will host the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, with Reid Detmers starting the series opener.

With a left-handed starter on the mound, Roberts confirmed that they had a planned off day for Muncy anyway. Utility infielder Santiago Espinal, a right-handed hitter, will likely get the start at third base. Muncy could be theoretically available off the bench if the Dodgers need a left-handed bat late in the game.

The Dodgers will be sure to monitor the status of their third baseman over the next few days. While he tested negative for a concussion, they’ll need to remain vigilant in case symptoms develop later. If they don’t, then he’ll return to the starting lineup on June 6, against a right-handed starter in Jack Kochanowicz.