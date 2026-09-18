Los Angeles Dodgers Promote Outfielder With Top 15 Prospect Ranking to Triple-A

The Los Angeles Dodgers will promote one of their top prospects to Triple-A. Outfielder Mike Sirota will head to Oklahoma City, per the team’s broadcaster and comms director, Alex Freedman.

This promotion comes after the Tulsa Drillers were defeated by the Springfield Cardinals in the Texas League playoffs. Sirota will get a couple more games with the Comets before the season ends.

At the time of his promotion, Sirota ranks as the No. 15 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. He, along with Josue De Paula, represented the Dodgers in the 2026 Futures Game in Philadelphia.

With his promotion to Oklahoma City, Sirota has positioned himself to make his MLB debut during the 2027 season.

Dodgers Promote Prospect Mike Sirota to Triple-A

Mike Sirota has continued his rise up the Dodgers system. Once acquired for infielder Gavin Lux, the trade is looking like highway robbery for Los Angeles just two years later.

The 23-year-old has slashed .306/.459/.526 with 17 home runs and a 161 wRC+ between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa. That has put him among the game’s top prospects. Only Josue De Paula, who recently made his MLB debut, ranks higher in the Dodgers system.

Sirota gained headlines for starting the season with a 72-game on-base streak. It was the longest streak since former Diamondbacks prospect Andrew Velazquez had a 74-game streak in 2014.

Thanks to his emergence at the plate, the Dodgers felt more comfortable making the bold move to get Tarik Skubal. Los Angeles dealt fellow outfielder and Top 100 prospect Zyhir Hope as the headliner for Skubal.

Currently, the Dodgers have four outfielders on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. In addition to De Paula and Sirota, the club has Eduardo Quintero and Charles Davalan further down the list. Both Quintero and Davalan will get looks in the Arizona Fall League.

Dodgers Right Now

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already clinched the National League West. Now, they’re focused on getting a bye for the Wild Card round.

They are currently four games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the loss column entering play on September 18. Their magic number to clinch a Top 2 seed is 6, as Atlanta carries the head-to-head tiebreaker.

On the other hand, they are closer to the top seed in the National League. They trail the Milwaukee Brewers by two games, although the Brewers own the tiebreaker. Once the Dodgers’ seeding is locked in, they should start resting players and get them ready for the postseason.

With nine games to go, the Dodgers will start with a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will start for Los Angeles, with a first pitch time of 7:15 p.m. PT at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.