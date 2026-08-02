BREAKING: Dodgers Trading for Tigers’ Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire Detroit Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal, per Jeff Passan.

Passan posted on X: “BREAKING: The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, sources tell ESPN.”

The return to Detroit includes River Ryan (SP), Class-A Brady Smith, and outfield prospect Zyhir Hope, per Ken Rosenthal.

The Tigers have finally opened the floodgates on the trade deadline, as Skubal was clearly the ‘king’s ransom piece’ that everyone was waiting on. Now that he’s off the block, dominoes should start to fall.

Skubal, 29, is coming off back-to-back Cy Young seasons and has been debatably the best pitcher in the sport.

This season, despite injuries, Skubal has managed a 2.79 ERA, 3 bWAR, and 116 strikeouts through 96.2 innings. He’s well on his way to another Cy Young, if he logs the innings.

The Dodgers, similarly to Skubal, have had back-to-back years of historic success. They’re currently trying to become MLB’s first three-peat team since the New York Yankees did it.

LA’s rotation has been hurt all season, as it usually is. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow have both missed serious time.

Skubal joins a rotation with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, and a slew of other talented arms, all equipped with plus stuff for October.

The Dodgers have long been the clear World Series favorites. Other teams that rivaled them were also in talks for Skubal, but with this move, Los Angeles has cemented itself as an organization above the rest of baseball.

Fans are going absolutely insane over the biggest trade of the deadline.

Social Media Reacts to Dodgers/Tigers Tarik Skubal Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Peter Appel: “BREAKING: Dodgers are close to acquiring Tarik Skubal for OF Zhyir Hope and RHP River Ryan, sources tell @JustBB_Media.”

Ken Rosenthal: “Dodgers close to acquiring Tarik Skubal for RHP Emmett Sheehan, Class A RHP Brady Smith and Double A OF Zyhir Hope, source tells @TheAthletic.”

Alden Gonzalez: “Source: The Tigers are getting Zhyir Hope, Rover Ryan and Brady Smith from the Dodgers for Tarik Skubal.”

Marc Luciano: “I mean this is somehow a lot for a rental and also not nearly enough for Tarik Skubal.”

Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants lost 6-5. They got walked off one minute after it was reported that the Dodgers are getting Tarik Skubal. What a season.”

Just Baseball: “The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Tigers, per @JeffPassan. The back-to-back AL Cy Young winner is heading to LA.”

Michael Marino: “Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers leads to a massive fallout beyond the Dodgers strengthening their team after back to back championships. Skubal can no longer receive the QO, and now remaining available SP like Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes become far more desirable to contenders.”

Ryan Garcia: “People can complain about a salary cap all they want but the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays made a choice not to land Tarik Skubal.”

Underdog MLB: “Trade summary, per @JeffPassan: Dodgers get – Tarik Skubal Tigers get – River Ryan, Zyhir Hope, Brady Smith.”