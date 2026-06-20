MLB Reacts to Dodgers Thrilling Walk-Off Win Over Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers bested the Baltimore Orioles today by a score of 6-5 in nine innings.

Today was game one of a three-game set against Baltimore. The win improved LA’s record to 49-27–still atop the NL West.

Dodgers Defeat Orioles on Wild Walkoff

In Friday night’s thriller, the Dodgers won on the margins, securing a walk-off victory.

Ahead of the eventual win, starting pitcher Roki Sasaki continued his recent hot stretch. The right-hander tossed 5.1 innings of three-run balls. Definitely not flashy, but a solid outing.

LA’s bullpen struggled today as Jack Dreyer and Will Klein combined for 1.2 innings and two earned runs to follow Sasaki.

Entering the ninth inning, the Dodgers were trailing by two runs.

After cutting the deficit to one on a Mookie Betts solo bomb, catcher Dalton Rushing came to bat with runners on first and second, and two outs.

Rushing in a 1-2 count turned on a Ryan Helsley fastball, socking it to right field for a hit. Orioles’ right fielder Tyler O’Neill came up throwing and threw an in-between hop to catcher Samuel Basallo.

The ball ricocheted off the young catcher’s glove, allowing the winning run to streak home, and clinching a Dodgers victory.

Basallo has been under scrutiny for his defense from the Orioles fanbase, and tonight did not aid his case.

Social media is buzzing over the Dodgers’ electrifying win.

Social Media Reacts to Walk-Off Winner

Here’s what people are saying:

MLB: “A WILD Dodgers walk off.”

Underdog MLB: “Dodgers walk off the Orioles on a Tyler O’Neill throw that gets by Samuel Basallo.”

Foul Territory: “DALTON RUSHING WALKS IT OFF FOR THE DODGERS! The throw from the outfield gets away, and LA wins it in the ninth! (Via: @SportsNetLA).”

Dodgers Nation: “DALTON RUSHING WALKS IT OFF FOR THE DODGERS IN THE 9TH INNING. The kid has what it takes in the clutch!”

@HiMyNameIsJC_: “Tyler O’Neill throws away the game in the 9th. And the Dodgers win on a walk-off. I just can’t man. Why is this dude still on this team? Why do we have to have this endless cycle of suffering? I’m so tired and done, man. #Birdland.”

Barstool Baseball: “Dodgers walk it off in LA! Ball gets away from Basallo and the winning run scoots right in!”

SportsNet LA: “‘It just feels good to win. That was a lot of fun.’ Dalton Rushing (1-5, RBI, 3 K) talks with @kirsten_watson after the #Dodgers 6-5 walk-off victory over the Orioles. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app.”

Nico: “Rushing goes 1 for 5 with 3 punchouts and calls it fun. Betts hit the homer that started everything. And Helsley blew his first save all year. Rushing got the headline for a throwing error.”

Chad Moriyama: “Dalton Rushing walks it off on a single and an error, lmfao.”

Dodgers Nation: “Roki Sasaki looked very disappointed in himself walking back to the Dodgers dugout after his start vs the Orioles tonight. All part of the process, keep that head high, Roki.”

SPEEDY DEAN: “WOW, THAT’S A DODGERS WALK-OFF AND WIN IT 6-5. AND I LOVE THIS DODGERS TEAM, AND A GREAT DODGERS WIN TONIGHT, AND NOW MY LOS ANGELES DODGERS R NOW 49 AND 27 LETS GOOOOOOO DODGERS AND THIS DODGERS TEAM IS REALLY GOOD. AND I LOVE THE DODGERS.”