Mookie Betts Puts Los Angeles Dodgers-Red Sox Debate to Rest with Heartfelt Admission

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is entering the back half of his career, and while he isn’t at the MVP level that he once was from 2017-2022, Betts is still an extremely productive and successful player.

He has won three World Series titles with the Dodgers since joining the team in 2020, and he has four overall championship rings.

There has always been an ongoing debate on which team Mookie Betts favors between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Betts came up with the Red Sox, and played six seasons in Boston, but 2026 marked Betts’ 7th season with the Dodgers, and he’s officially ready to call the Dodgers ‘his team’.

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Mookie Betts Makes Heartfelt Admission to Put Red Sox-Dodgers Debate to Rest

Mookie Betts recently talked with The Athletic about which team he will state was ‘the one he played for’ when it’s all said and done:

“When I’m done playing, I’ll remember Boston, of course, But what I’ll really remember is if somebody said, ‘Oh, you played baseball, like who did you play with?’ These are the guys I’m going to say I played with,”

“That’s my team.”

Betts also made a quick note about the fact that he believes he’s in the tail end of his career, which makes sense because he is 33 years old now with a growing family.

A couple of seasons ago, Mookie Betts added to his versatility as a baseball player by transitioning from right field to shortstop, which he has excelled at (all things considered).

There are still seven seasons left on Betts’ massive contract, which will expire when he’s 40, and he’s noted he plans to retire once that runs out.

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Quickly Looking at Mookie Betts’ Career

Mookie Betts is an 8X MLB All-Star, AL MVP (2019), 4X World Series champion, 7X Silver Slugger winner, and 6X Gold Glover.

He’s almost certainly headed to the MLB Hall of Fame.

Betts has 314 career home runs, 982 RBI, 1237 runs scored, and a lifetime batting average of .288 over 1654 total games played.

In 2026, Mookie Betts batted .257 with 23 home runs, 25 doubles, and an OPS+ of 113.

Overall, it was a solid 2026 campaign for Betts after a very slow start at the plate.

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