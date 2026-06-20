Dodgers Get Encouraging Injury News on Key Reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers received a positive news update on injured reliever Evan Phillips ahead of a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

Phillips is expected to return in early July, manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Katie Woo of The Athletic. The veteran right-hander has missed the entire season as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. Phillips pitched in seven games in 2025 before going down with an elbow injury. He began a rehab assignment in the first week of June.

Roberts also shared that fellow reliever Brock Stewart is nearing a return to the big leagues. Stewart opened the season on the injured list as he recovered from right shoulder surgery. The veteran came back in May, only to go right back on the injured list with a bone spur in his left foot after two appearances.

Los Angeles Dodgers News Update: Evan Phillips Expected to Rejoin Club in July

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Phillips is just a couple of seasons removed from being the Dodgers’ primary closer. He delivered a dominant 1.14 ERA in his first full year with the club in 2022. By 2023, he emerged as the main option in the ninth inning. Phillips piled up a career-high 24 saves that season. He recorded a pristine 2.05 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning. Phillips served as the Dodgers’ stopper in 2024, but his production fell off. He posted a 3.62 ERA across 61 games. The righty also missed time with a hamstring injury.

The 2024 postseason put Phillips on the national stage, and he delivered strong production. The veteran notched three scoreless outings against the San Diego Padres. He put up two more zeroes in the National League Championship Series vs. the New York Mets. Then, the injuries started. An arm issue sidelined Phillips against the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

He tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in the National League Divisional Series against the San Diego Padres. In the National League Championship Series, Phillips posted two scoreless outings against the New York Mets. Unfortunately, he went down with an arm injury and was unavailable for the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees. A rotator cuff strain initially sidelined Phillips in 2025. He attempted to come back, but experienced elbow discomfort, which resulted in surgery.

Brock Stewart Poised to Make Return

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Roberts told reporters that Stewart is on track to return before Phillips. He’s posted a 0.87 ERA across 12 appearances at Triple-A. The veteran has a 50% strikeout rate during his rehab assignment.

Stewart joined the Dodgers via a midseason trade from the Minnesota Twins in 2025. He scuffled in a handful of appearances with the club to close the year, allowing two earned runs over 3.1 innings. The veteran missed a chunk of the campaign with right shoulder inflammation. The 34-year-old Stewart has tossed two scoreless innings with the Dodgers this season.

With Phillips and Stewart back in the bullpen, the Dodgers should have an imposing group. Closer Edwin Diaz is still recovering from elbow surgery, but the unit is nearing a return to full health. Phillips could factor into the closer role alongside lefty Tanner Scott.