LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Andy Pages #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts at bat during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on May 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).
They are looking to go for a sweep after winning each of the first two games.
Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 10-4 on Saturday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Andy Pages Update
During their series with the Giants, the Dodgers announced an update on Andy Pages.
MLB.com wrote (on September 19): “Took part in a simulated game on Sept. 19 in preparation for his anticipated return at the beginning of the Dodgers’ final home series.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
0 Comments
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home). They are looking to go for a sweep after winning each of the first two games. Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 10-4 on Saturday night. Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Andy Pages Update During […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Andy Pages Update During Giants Series