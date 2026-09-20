Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Andy Pages Update During Giants Series

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the San Francisco Giants (at home).

They are looking to go for a sweep after winning each of the first two games.

Most recently, the Dodgers won by a score of 10-4 on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Announce Andy Pages Update

During their series with the Giants, the Dodgers announced an update on Andy Pages.

MLB.com wrote (on September 19): “Took part in a simulated game on Sept. 19 in preparation for his anticipated return at the beginning of the Dodgers’ final home series.”