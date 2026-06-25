Dodgers Predicted To Trade Top Prospect Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the strongest farm systems in the Major Leagues.

Among their exhaustive list are five top prospects leading the pack.

However, according to columnist Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, one of those players stands a higher chance of being traded this summer.

Dodgers Predicted To Trade Top Prospect

If Reuter’s projection is correct, the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect Zyhir Hope could find his way out the door ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The 21-year-old outfielder was picked 326th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round of the 2023 draft.

While playing with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers this season, he’s slashed .272/.341/.472 with a .813 OPS and 13 homers through 66 games.

In MLB’s Top 100 Prospect rankings, Hope comes in at No. 17.

As Reuter confidently wrote, “The Dodgers’ window of title contention is wide open, and Hope is the most likely top-tier prospect to be moved this summer in their pursuit of any superstar addition.”

The young hitter has become known for his speed, defensive prowess and his powerful arm.

Not to mention, he’s a left-handed bat, which is often sought after in the big leagues.

Early in Hope’s professional journey, he tended to fly under the radar.

In January 2024, the Los Angeles franchise acquired Hope and Jackson Ferris from the Cubs.

In exchange, Chicago received right-handed reliever Yency Almonte and infielder Michael Busch.

Using Hope as a trade chip could certainly work out in the Dodgers’ favor — he’s young and has proven his ability to continue developing.

Per his prospect snapshot on MLB.com, “… Hope has added significant muscle since turning pro, is built like a running back and possesses well above-average raw power from the left side of the plate.”

There’s something worth tapping into here, and the organization should use it to its advantage before the trade deadline approaches.

Dodgers Right Now

Looking at Los Angeles’ placement in the MLB standings, it’s evident they have a rather clear path to postseason contention.

The Dodgers currently lead the Major Leagues with their dominating overall record of 52-29.

They are trailed by the Milwaukee Brewers (49-29), the Atlanta Braves (48-31) and the New York Yankees (48-31).

Los Angeles just wrapped up a three-game series at Target Field against the Minnesota Twins.

They swept the series 3-0.

On Friday, June 26, the Dodgers will head to Petco Park to face the San Diego Padres at 9:45 p.m. ET.

For reference, the Padres sit at 42-37 overall, below the Dodgers in the National League West standings.

At this point in the season, there isn’t much, if any, doubt surrounding Los Angeles’ ability to enter contention.