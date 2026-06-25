New York Yankees Predicted To Trade Top Prospect Before MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees continue to be surrounded by trade rumors.

This time, however, one of the speculations involves one of their top five prospects.

One reporter believes he will be traded this summer, before the MLB trade deadline.

Yankees Predicted To Ship Out Top Prospect

MLB columnist Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the top 100 prospects who are most likely to be traded this summer.

Sure enough, New York ranked fifth out of the eight.

According to Reuter, Elmer Rodríguez is the name to watch.

The 22-year-old starter stands as the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect, just behind infielder George Lombard Jr.

In all of baseball, he now comes in at No. 58.

Originally, Rodríguez was with the Boston Red Sox. In December 2024, they traded him to New York in exchange for Carlos Narváez.

If Reuter’s prediction is deemed correct, he will once again see his way out of the door and begin a new chapter with a different ballclub.

Snapshot of Rodríguez

The Red Sox selected Rodríguez 105th overall in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB draft.

However, he didn’t make his debut until April 29, 2026, with the Yankees.

He’s appeared in four Major League games this season.

He owns a 4.76 ERA and 10 strikeouts across 17.0 innings pitched through his four starts.

He’s walked 11 batters and allowed one home run.

While playing down in Triple-A this year, he’s riding a clean 3.00 ERA and 51 strikeouts across 51.0 innings of work through 10 starts.

Along the way, he’s walked 24 batters and allowed four homers.

He’s become known for his powerful four-seam fastball, but he’s also built up a weapon of a slider.

In recent years, he’s shown significant development on the mound.

Yankees Right Now

New York ended its series against the Detroit Tigers on a high note, sealing a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Paul Goldschmidt was the star of the show, smacking two homers off Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal.

As a result, the Yankees clinched a 2-1 series victory over Detroit.

Now, the franchise is making its way to Fenway Park to take on Boston for a long four-game series.

With another win added to their growing resume, the Yankees are 48-31 overall.

With that, they are widening the gap in the American League East, as they continue to lead the division.

The Tampa Bay Rays come in at second, with their overall record of 44-33.

As for the Red Sox, they were handed an 8-6 loss by the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

By the end of the game, they had lost the set 2-1.

The first clash of the Yankees’ set against Boston begins on Thursday, June 25, at 7:10 p.m. ET.

New York is in a solid place right now, and they’re continuing to solidify themselves into postseason contention.

Nonetheless, it’s not too late for things to take a sour turn.

The Yankees must turn up the heat to remain on this trajectory.