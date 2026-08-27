Dodgers Call Up 3-Year MLB Reliever Amid Roki Sasaki Injury News

With Roki Sasaki headed for the injured list, the Los Angeles Dodgers were going to bring someone up. Jack Harris of the California Post reports that Seth Halvorsen has a locker in the Dodgers clubhouse.

Halvorsen, 26, was a midseason trade pickup from the Colorado Rockies. The right-hander has pitched in just one game for the Dodgers this season. He got the win in their 5-4 extra-inning win over the Kansas City Royals on August 11.

The Dodgers bullpen has had a heavy workload in two games against the Atlanta Braves. The unit has thrown 8.1 innings between the two games, throwing a total of 167 pitches.

The club has not announced the move yet.

Dodgers to Recall Seth Halvorsen from Triple-A

The Dodgers called up Seth Halvorsen as a fresh arm. The right-hander spent the requisite 15 days on an optional assignment, but could have been called up anyway since he’s replacing an injured player.

Halvorsen averages just under 99 MPH with his fastball. He complements it with a deathball slider and a splitter.

In 22 appearances this season, he has a 4.50 ERA with a 17% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. Much of that has come with the Rockies, with whom 21 of his 22 appearances on the year were.

The Dodgers will have three relievers unavailable for this game. Tanner Scott and Evan Phillips have pitched in back-to-back games in the series. Eric Lauer is down multiple days after a 52-pitch appearance and is also expected to replace Roki Sasaki in the rotation.

With so many few options available, the Dodgers turned to Halvorsen for coverage. However, they’ll likely want a deep start from rotation ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto against the Braves.

Roki Sasaki Headed for IL

Roki Sasaki had a blister rip open on his right middle finger in the fourth inning of his start against the Braves. The right-hander said it was nothing he had experienced before.

Sasaki will go on the 15-day injured list, meaning he’ll miss at least the next two turns through the rotation. His earliest date to return will be September 11, when the Dodgers start a road series against the Miami Marlins.

It’s unclear if Sasaki will rejoin the rotation once activated, or if the club will just have him return in his intended postseason role.