Dodgers Provide Roki Sasaki Injury Update After Braves Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Roki Sasaki to a middle finger blister in their loss to the Atlanta Braves. Manager Dave Roberts told Jack Harris of the California Post that the blister will result in a trip to the injured list for Sasaki.

That’s unfortunate news for the Dodgers, as Sasaki has pitched better of late. The right-hander had allowed no more than three runs in his previous seven starts.

While it hasn’t shown in his full-season numbers, as he carries a 4.42 ERA on the season, there are some notable improvements. His fastball velocity has jumped up to 97.8 MPH, which is reflected in his strikeout rate improving to 23.1% in 2026.

It’s unclear how long the blister injury will keep Sasaki out. If just for the minimal 15 days, then he’ll be eligible to return on September 10. He may need a rehab start before then, but only to stay stretched out as a starter for now.

In the meantime, left-hander Eric Lauer will take over Sasaki’s spot in the rotation. Lauer has been the unsung hero of the Dodgers’ rotation, pitching to a 3.76 ERA in 67 innings.

Roki Sasaki Headed for IL After Blister Injury in Braves Start

Roki Sasaki suffered a blister injury on his right middle finger in his start against the Braves. He was pulled in the fourth inning, with the Dodgers leading 3-2 at the time.

After the game, Sasaki told SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson, through an interpreter, that part of the skin tore off on his right middle finger during the fourth inning.

“I did not feel anything coming beforehand, so my skin just ripped off. After that, it kept getting worse.”

Sasaki notes this blister injury is different compared to previous ones when he pitched in Japan. In those cases, he felt it coming before the blister popped off.

Sasaki said he’d talk to the training staff and the pitching coaches about the injury, although that’s been decided. With the right-hander heading to the injured list, he’ll miss at least the next two turns through the rotation.

Dodgers Rotation After Roki Sasaki IL Decision

The Dodgers have a lot of moving parts concerning their rotation. They just got Tyler Glasnow back from injury, and Shohei Ohtani is leaning towards starting the upcoming weekend against the Detroit Tigers. They’re hoping to get their rotation as close to full strength as possible.

Sasaki probably would not have factored too much into their postseason rotation plans. But it’s worth noting he’s one of their currently stretched-out arms, which saves some wear on their current starters.

The Dodgers will likely go with a rotation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, Shohei Ohtani, and Blake Snell for the postseason. Sasaki will likely transition into more of a relief role when the postseason starts, much like his role last year.