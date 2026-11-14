Report: Los Angeles Dodgers Interested in 8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency

Just a few days ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost reliever Evan Phillips in free agency.
He signed with the Atlanta Braves on a 3-year deal, and if LA loses Alex Vesia during free agency as well, the Dodgers will certainly be targeting bullpen help of their own.
In a recent report by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Dodgers are interested in ex-New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga, Loáisiga, a nine-year veteran who spent eight years in New York and is fresh off a stellar season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
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Dodgers Reportedly In on Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga
“For Loaisiga in particular, this healthy market is a terrific outcome for a pitcher who had to settle for a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks last winter. The righty had shown flashes of being an elite relief arm during his eight seasons with the Yankees, yet injuries continually kept Loaisiga on the sidelines. New York declined a $5MM club option on Loaisiga after the 2025 season, and he was both healthy and very effective in delivering a 2.42 ERA over 67 innings out of Arizona’s pen in 2026.”
Everyone knows that the Dodgers are very willing to spend money, so they should have no issue outbidding other suitors in the Loaisiga sweepstakes, and LA got a good look at the 32-year-old Loaisiga this season in the NL West divisional matchups.
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Jonathan Loaisiga’s MLB Career Thus Far
As noted, Loaisiga spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New York Yankees.
Across 193 games pitched in Pinstripes, he boasted an ERA of 3.54 with 10 saves and 232 strikeouts.
For his entire career, Loaisiga holds an ERA of 3.30. His 2026 ERA is the reason that mark is slightly down from his time with the Yankees.
Considering Evan Phillips has already signed, that means the dominoes could start to fall in the reliever market, and it will be interesting to see if Loaisiga is one of the next free agent names to come off the board, and if the Dodgers make him a serious offer.
Report: Los Angeles Dodgers Interested in 8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency