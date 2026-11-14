Report: Los Angeles Dodgers Interested in 8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency

Just a few days ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost reliever Evan Phillips in free agency.

He signed with the Atlanta Braves on a 3-year deal, and if LA loses Alex Vesia during free agency as well, the Dodgers will certainly be targeting bullpen help of their own.

In a recent report by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Dodgers are interested in ex-New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga, Loáisiga, a nine-year veteran who spent eight years in New York and is fresh off a stellar season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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Dodgers Reportedly In on Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga

“Hot stove starting to simmer. Reliever Jonathan Loáisiga getting closer, per source. 5 teams involved. 2.42 ERA in 67 games last yr for Az. Dodgers among them”