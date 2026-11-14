Hi, Subscriber

Report: Los Angeles Dodgers Interested in 8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Jonathan Loáisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws a pitch in the sixth inning during the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Diamondbacks won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost reliever Evan Phillips in free agency.

He signed with the Atlanta Braves on a 3-year deal, and if LA loses Alex Vesia during free agency as well, the Dodgers will certainly be targeting bullpen help of their own.

In a recent report by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Dodgers are interested in ex-New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loáisiga, Loáisiga, a nine-year veteran who spent eight years in New York and is fresh off a stellar season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Milwaukee Brewers Player Suddenly Signs with New Organization

Dodgers Reportedly In on Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga

Arizona Diamondbacks v Colorado Rockies
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 23: Pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga #43 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at Coors Field on September 23, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
@JesseRogersESPN wrote (via X.com): 
“Hot stove starting to simmer. Reliever Jonathan Loáisiga getting closer, per source. 5 teams involved. 2.42 ERA in 67 games last yr for Az. Dodgers among them”

“For Loaisiga in particular, this healthy market is a terrific outcome for a pitcher who had to settle for a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks last winter.  The righty had shown flashes of being an elite relief arm during his eight seasons with the Yankees, yet injuries continually kept Loaisiga on the sidelines.  New York declined a $5MM club option on Loaisiga after the 2025 season, and he was both healthy and very effective in delivering a 2.42 ERA over 67 innings out of Arizona’s pen in 2026.”

Everyone knows that the Dodgers are very willing to spend money, so they should have no issue outbidding other suitors in the Loaisiga sweepstakes, and LA got a good look at the 32-year-old Loaisiga this season in the NL West divisional matchups.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Trade Teoscar Hernandez to Royals

Jonathan Loaisiga’s MLB Career Thus Far

As noted, Loaisiga spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New York Yankees.

Across 193 games pitched in Pinstripes, he boasted an ERA of 3.54 with 10 saves and 232 strikeouts.

For his entire career, Loaisiga holds an ERA of 3.30. His 2026 ERA is the reason that mark is slightly down from his time with the Yankees.

Considering Evan Phillips has already signed, that means the dominoes could start to fall in the reliever market, and it will be interesting to see if Loaisiga is one of the next free agent names to come off the board, and if the Dodgers make him a serious offer.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Report: Los Angeles Dodgers Interested in 8-Year New York Yankees Pitcher in Free Agency

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Dodgers News

More Heavy on Dodgers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x