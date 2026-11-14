Recent Milwaukee Brewers Player Suddently Signs with New Organization

Per an announcement by KBO’s SSG Landers, recent Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Lyon Richardson is signing with their organization.

Richardson, 26, pitched very briefly for the Brewers this season.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about Richardson’s MLB career):

“A second-round pick for the Reds in the 2018 draft, Richardson has appeared in parts of the last four MLB seasons, though the large majority of his big league work came in 2025. Richardson has a 6.48 ERA, 17.2% strikeout rate, and 14.6% walk rate over 58 1/3 innings and 42 games in the Show, with 37 2/3 of those innings coming in 34 appearances with the 2025 Reds.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Lyon Richardson’s Tenure with the Brewers

In 2026, Lyon Richardson pitched just 1.2 innings with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He did not allow a run in that span and struck out one batter.

After he was released by the Reds in June, the Brewers signed him to a minor-league contract.

From there, he had his contract selected a pair of times by Milwaukee.

With AAA Nashville, Richardson boasted an ERA of 4.23 over 44+ innings.

Primarily an organizational depth piece throughout his career, it will be interesting to see if the move to Korea helps his pitching development, as he’s still just 26, so a return to the Majors in the near future can’t be ruled out.

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Taking a Quick Look at the Brewers’ Offseason Plans

The Milwaukee Brewers lost 2026 NLCS MVP Jake Bauers to free agency on Friday afternoon, as he signed a four-year deal with the Boston Red Sox.

So, what does that mean for the Brewers this offseason?

Well, definitely don’t expect the organization to spend a ton of money, and instead, Milwaukee might actually trade more players than they bring in via free agency.

Rumors are swirling around a few Brewers players like Trevor Megill and William Contreras.

A Contreras trade feels very unlikely, but one of the main reports from MLB’s GM meetings from the Brewers organization was the idea of fielding offers for star closer Megill.

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