Dodgers Manager Reveals Roki Sasaki Change After Mets Gem

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did more than praise Roki Sasaki after the right-hander dominated the New York Mets on Friday night. He identified a change that could matter well beyond one July start.

“I thought his last start he was fantastic, and tonight I think was even better,” Roberts said, per Nelson Espinal of Dodgers Nation.

Sasaki backed that assessment with seven innings of one-run baseball in Los Angeles’ 4-2 win at Citi Field. The 24-year-old allowed three hits and two walks, struck out nine, and threw 63 of his 94 pitches for strikes. His lone mistake was a second-inning solo homer by Luis Robert Jr.

The performance gave Sasaki his first win since May 23 and lowered his ERA from 4.98 to 4.71. He now owns a 4-5 record, 94 strikeouts, and a 1.29 WHIP across 93 2/3 innings in 18 starts.

Dave Roberts Sees a Different Roki Sasaki

Roberts’ most important observation had little to do with radar-gun readings. Sasaki touched 100 mph only once after firing 21 pitches at triple digits against the New York Yankees one week earlier. The manager instead pointed to a pitcher whose delivery has become repeatable and whose focus has shifted from mechanics to attacking hitters.

“He doesn’t seem like he’s searching anymore,” Roberts said, according to MLB.com.

That showed after the Robert homer. Sasaki retired the final nine Mets he faced and matched his season high with seven innings. He also struck out Jorge Polanco, Bo Bichette, and Francisco Lindor in succession in the sixth, marking the first time he struck out the side in the majors.

The splitter drove everything. Sasaki threw it on 47% of his pitches—up sharply from his 26% season rate—and generated a career-high 21 whiffs overall. Mets hitters chased the splitter below the zone and had no answer once Sasaki paired it with a developing slider.

Sasaki’s Turnaround Changes Dodgers’ October Outlook

One great night would be encouraging. Three consecutive strong starts qualify as a trend.

Since a rough July 2 outing against the San Diego Padres raised concerns that Sasaki was tipping pitches, he has posted a 1.93 ERA over his last three starts. He has recorded 19 strikeouts against four walks in 18 2/3 innings during that stretch.

Those numbers make Roberts’ excitement easier to understand. Sasaki still must prove the command and efficiency will last, especially after an uneven first half. Yet the Dodgers suddenly have another starter building momentum while health questions surround their decorated rotation.

Sasaki may not be guaranteed an October rotation spot. But if this version sticks, limiting him to an assumed bullpen role would become increasingly difficult. The Dodgers signed Sasaki for his ace-level ceiling. Against the Mets, Roberts saw that future moving much closer to the present at precisely the right time for a Los Angeles team chasing another championship.