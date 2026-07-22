Dodgers Should Avoid Blockbuster Catcher Ideas and Target a Veteran Backup Instead

The Los Angeles Dodgers suddenly find themselves answering questions at catcher after Will Smith’s move to the 60-day injured list. While the organization continues to express confidence in top prospect Dalton Rushing, Smith’s uncertain timetable has naturally sparked trade speculation ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

One recent proposal from FanSided suggested the Dodgers could pursue Ryan Jeffers, Connor Wong, or even Adley Rutschman if they decide to make a move.

On paper, those names generate headlines. In reality, they don’t make much sense.

The Dodgers Don’t Need Another Starting Catcher

The biggest flaw in the proposal is that it ignores what the Dodgers have already told everyone.

Multiple reports have indicated Los Angeles is not looking to replace Dalton Rushing as the primary catcher while Will Smith recovers. The front office promoted Rushing because it believes he is ready for meaningful major league playing time, and trading for an established starter would immediately send the opposite message.

Trading for Ryan Jeffers would likely require a meaningful prospect package for a player many contenders are expected to pursue. Jeffers has developed into one of baseball’s better offensive catchers, making him an expensive rental if Minnesota decides to sell.

Connor Wong presents another issue. Boston remains in postseason contention and has little incentive to weaken its catching depth for a modest return.

Then there’s Adley Rutschman.

While Rutschman is one of baseball’s elite catchers when healthy, suggesting Baltimore would move a franchise cornerstone—especially to the Dodgers—feels more like fantasy baseball than a realistic deadline scenario.

Victor Caratini and Christian Vázquez Fit What Los Angeles Actually Needs

If the Dodgers decide they need additional insurance, a veteran backup makes far more sense.

Victor Caratini stands out as perhaps the ideal fit. The switch-hitter has years of postseason experience, can catch, play first base, and even fill in at designated hitter when needed. His versatility would allow manager Dave Roberts to keep Rushing in the lineup while giving him occasional rest. Caratini has continued to provide reliable offensive production and signed with Minnesota before the 2026 season to add exactly that type of veteran flexibility.

Christian Vázquez is another logical option.

Although his offensive numbers have fluctuated in recent seasons, Vázquez has built a reputation as one of baseball’s better defensive catchers and game callers. His leadership, experience handling veteran pitching staffs, and willingness to accept a complementary role make him exactly the type of player championship contenders often target in July. Houston even brought him back on a minor league deal this year because of his familiarity with pitchers and clubhouse value.

The Dodgers don’t need another star catcher. They already have Will Smith under a long-term contract and Dalton Rushing developing into the future behind the plate.

What they need is stability.

Adding an experienced veteran like Caratini or Vázquez would strengthen the roster without blocking Rushing’s development or creating unnecessary questions about the organization’s confidence in one of its top young players. Sometimes the smartest trade deadline move isn’t the splashiest one—it’s the one that best fits the roster already in place.