Dodgers Insider Reveals Top Trade Chips Ahead of MLB Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the Aug. 3 trade deadline in a position few organizations can match. They own one of baseball’s deepest farm systems, boast the best record in the National League, and have enough prospect capital to pursue virtually any upgrade without emptying the pipeline.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, that combination gives the president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, unusual flexibility as the deadline approaches. Rather than being forced to choose between competing now and protecting the future, the Dodgers appear capable of doing both.

Ardaya reported that Los Angeles has even explored prospect-for-prospect trades in recent weeks, highlighting just how much organizational depth the club has accumulated. The Dodgers already dealt outfielder Landyn Vidourek to the Colorado Rockies in the Seth Halvorsen trade, but that may only be the beginning if they pursue another impact addition.

Dodgers’ Outfield Pipeline Is Baseball’s Envy

Ardaya identified the Dodgers’ remarkable collection of outfield prospects as the organization’s greatest trade asset.

At Triple-A Oklahoma City, James Tibbs III has emerged as perhaps the most MLB-ready position player in the system. Acquired from the Boston Red Sox in last year’s Dustin May trade, Tibbs owns a .290/.411/.548 slash line with elite plate discipline. While some swing-and-miss concerns remain, his offensive profile could make him attractive to rebuilding clubs seeking controllable talent.

Ryan Ward also offers immediate value after making his major league debut earlier this season. Although the 28-year-old struggled against premium velocity in Los Angeles, he continues to produce offensively in Triple-A and could appeal to teams looking for an inexpensive corner bat.

Zach Ehrhard has also boosted his stock, posting a .286 average with a .393 on-base percentage while showing defensive versatility across all three outfield spots.

The real jewels, however, remain in Double-A.

Josue De Paula continues to look increasingly untouchable. The 2025 Futures Game MVP has significantly improved his power production while maintaining exceptional strike-zone discipline. Ardaya noted that scouts believe De Paula possesses perhaps the highest offensive ceiling in the system, making it difficult to envision the Dodgers moving him.

Mike Sirota has been equally impressive after arriving in the Gavin Lux trade, combining elite on-base skills with developing power and center-field ability. Zyhir Hope has taken another leap offensively, while speedster Kendall George continues progressing after returning from an unusual knee injury suffered while avoiding a bat dog earlier this season.

Plenty of Trade Chips Without Sacrificing the Future

Even beyond the upper levels, the Dodgers have additional trade currency.

High-A standouts Eduardo Quintero and 2025 draft pick Chuck Davalan have rapidly climbed prospect rankings thanks to advanced hitting approaches and strong athleticism. Both remain intriguing long-term pieces, though the organization’s extraordinary outfield depth naturally makes roster decisions difficult.

With names like Tarik Skubal frequently connected to Los Angeles in trade speculation, Ardaya’s reporting underscores why rival executives continue calling the Dodgers. Few contenders possess this many legitimate prospects while simultaneously fielding one of baseball’s strongest major league rosters.

Whether Friedman ultimately lands another blockbuster or opts for smaller additions, the Dodgers appear uniquely positioned to strengthen their World Series roster without mortgaging their future—a luxury most contenders simply don’t have.