Dodgers Announce Positive Tyler Glasnow Injury News Ahead of Series vs. Braves

After getting a day off on Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin this week of baseball in a battle of NL division leaders. They travel to Atlanta to take on the Braves in a three-game series.

In recent weeks, Los Angeles has received key news on pitching reinforcements. Ahead of the start of the series, the momentum continued with a new update on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow.

The Dodgers officially activated the 31-year-old from the 60-day injured list on Monday. He will make his first start since early May as the Dodgers face Bryce Elder and the Braves on Monday.

Glasnow has been on the injured list since missing nearly four months with a nagging lower back injury.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase, the team announced on social media.

More Information on Tyler Glasnow’s Lingering Back Injury

Something was not right back in early May when Tyler Glasnow exited a start after just one inning pitched. The injury was labeled as back tightness, and it was hoped to be a short stint on the 15-day injured list before returning.

This did not happen to be the case.

Glasnow would attempt to ramp back up to make his major league return, but this result in re-aggravation of the back soreness. He would get transferred from the 15-day to 60-day injured list on June 6.

After a long absence, Tyler Glasnow is back and ready to contribute to the Dodgers in the final stretch of the regular season.

Tyler Glasnow Shines in Rehab Stint

The Dodgers have waited a long time before getting their $136 million starter back from the injured list. After an impressive rehab stint for Single-A Ontario and Triple-A Oklahoma City, Los Angeles felt it was time to bring Tyler Glasnow back from his injured back.

Glasnow began his rehab assignment on Aug. 4 in Single-A, pitching two scoreless innings (16 pitches).

He would then go up to Triple-A, increasing his workload. In his second start on Aug. 9, Glasnow allowed one run, one hit, and one walk while striking out two across 2.2 innings pitched (47 pitches).

His third rehab start on Aug. 14 provided the answers the Dodgers were seeking in Glasnow’s recovery from the back injury. Glasnow pitched 3.2 hitless innings (67 pitches) while allowing just two walks and striking out eight.

In his final rehab performance, he one-upped his strikeout number. On Aug. 19, Glasnow tossed 5.1 innings (77 pitches) of one-hit, one-run baseball while striking out nine.

In his first start back against the Atlanta Braves, Glasnow will not have an innings or pitch-count restriction, manager Dave Roberts said.