Dodgers Get Good Injury News on Shohei Ohtani Following Early Exit in Padres Win

Shohei Ohtani left the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 4-3 win against the San Diego Padres. Miguel Rojas batted for Ohtani in the seventh inning and finished the game as the designated hitter.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that Ohtani left the game after feeling something in his right biceps. The two-way star clarified he only feels it when swinging the bat, and it was an issue he dealt with earlier in the season that went away. He left the game as a precautionary measure.

Considering how valuable Ohtani is to both the lineup and starting rotation, any sort of arm injury is going to ring alarm bells for the Dodgers. The last thing the club needs is another starting pitcher to go down with an injury.

Ohtani threw six innings, allowing three runs. He threw a career-high 110 pitches to notch his quality start.

Ohtani told Jack Harris of the California Post that he plans to start the next game, but he’ll leave that decision up to the club.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, however, is exercising caution. Roberts has already announced that Ohtani will not be in the lineup in their game, but isn’t concerned about the severity of the injury, per Harris.