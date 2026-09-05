Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Amid Injury Concerns

The Los Angeles Dodgers have played their last two games without Shohei Ohtani. They won both games.

The Dodgers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Thursday to avoid a series sweep. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez hit a walk-off double in the win.

Los Angeles then beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 in Friday’s series opener.

However, the Dodgers will be without Ohtani for a third consecutive game.

Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Nationals Game

The Dodgers released their lineup ahead of Saturday’s game against the Nationals. But it does not feature the two-way superstar for the third straight game.

Ohtani is the usual leadoff batter and designated hitter in the Dodgers’ starting lineup. But with the 4-time MVP out, utility outfielder Tommy Edman has occupied the leadoff spot.

Los Angeles started Alex Call at designated hitter in the last two games. But they opted to deploy Dalton Rushing in that spot ahead of Saturday’s game. Rushing will bat 7th in the order.

Dave Roberts Comments on Shohei Ohtani’s Injury

Ohtani did not look like himself after he went 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts in the Dodgers’ 8-6 loss to the Cardinals on Sep. 2.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts noticed Ohtani’s physical struggles. Roberts told reporters before Thursday’s game that Ohtani’s health is “a day-to-day” situation.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported (on Sep.3): “Shohei Ohtani’s health is ‘a day-to-day’ situation, Dave Roberts said. His availability off the bench tonight and tomorrow will depend on further conversations. Roberts didn’t want to speculate on the possibility Ohtani hits the IL.”

Roberts also said that Ohtani experienced biceps and neck discomfort following the Sep. 2 game.

Dave Roberts still called the IL “unlikely” for Shohei Ohtani, who reported biceps and neck discomfort last night. The knee is still an issue. Roberts said it’s a matter of the symptoms not improving rather than getting worse. https://t.co/SWKLPlW6xZ — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 3, 2026

Thursday’s game was the first of now three consecutive games missed for Ohtani.

After the Dodgers decided to sit out Ohtani on Friday (second straight game), Roberts provided a more concerning update.

When asked if he still thinks Ohtani will avoid the IL, Roberts said, “Hopeful. I wouldn’t say confident, but hopeful.”

How Injuries Have Affected Shohei Ohtani Recently

Ohtani has dealt with a lingering knee issue that has kept him from pitching for the Dodgers. The 32-year-old was having a Cy Young-contending season.

Ohtani posted an 8-2 record in 14 starts with a 1.79 ERA before his knee injury. He has not started a game since Jul. 3.

While his nagging injury kept him from taking the mound, Ohtani still stepped into the batter’s box.

However, it seems like Ohtani is not fully healthy. The superstar has managed only 5 hits in his last 10 games. He slashed .128/.277/.205 during that period. Ohtani also struck out 16 times in 47 plate appearances.