Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before White Sox Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open up a new series against the Chicago White Sox this weekend. The series is on the road.
On Thursday, the Dodgers endured a slight injury scare with Shohei Ohtani and his knee, which caused Ohtani to be removed from Thursday’s game. On Friday, Shohei Ohtani is not present in the Dodgers lineup.
Bob Nightengale wrote (via X on 6/12):
“Shohei Ohtani, who came out of Thursday’s game with left knee inflammation, is also being kept out of tonight’s starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox.”
More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Sports Doctor Under Investigation by MLB for Conor McGregor Reason
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Gets Off Day Friday
MLB.com writer John Perrotta wrote (on 6/11):
“Roberts downplayed the significance of the injury after the game and said he was optimistic that Ohtani would play Friday night when his team opens a three-game series of division leaders with the White Sox at Rate Field.”
“We tried to be smart about it and get him out of the game,” Roberts said. “He told the trainer that he felt a little something behind his knee, and I just didn’t see any sense in risking it.”
So, after Dave Roberts downplayed the injury as first, it’s unclear how serious of a knee issue it actually is for Ohtani. However, the Dodgers’ $700 million star could probably use a day off, as he already plays every day, and well… pitches on top of his duties of being the best DH in baseball.
More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Trade Package for Twins’ $6.7 Million Catcher Revealed
Shohei Ohtani this Season…
After a bit of a “slump” in mid-May, Shohei Ohtani has turned it all the way up with the bat, and is starting to tear the cover off the ball.
Again, the hope for the Dodgers is that this knee injury isn’t too serious. As for the Dodgers lineup on Friday, Alex Call is the leadoff hitter in Ohtani’s place.
Shohei Ohtani is batting .305 this season with an NL-leading .405 OBP, 13 home runs, 15 doubles, and an OPS+ of 170. His total WAR (pitching and batting) is 5.4… It’s June.
And Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher? 67.2 innings, 1.08 ERA, 73 strikeouts, WHIP of 0.84.
More MLB on Heavy: Gleyber Torres Trade Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers Must Consider
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before White Sox Series