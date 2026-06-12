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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before White Sox Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates
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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after coming around to score in the fourth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open up a new series against the Chicago White Sox this weekend. The series is on the road.

On Thursday, the Dodgers endured a slight injury scare with Shohei Ohtani and his knee, which caused Ohtani to be removed from Thursday’s game. On Friday, Shohei Ohtani is not present in the Dodgers lineup.

Bob Nightengale wrote (via X on 6/12):

“Shohei Ohtani, who came out of Thursday’s game with left knee inflammation, is also being kept out of tonight’s starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox.”

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Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Gets Off Day Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run in the third inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 11, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

MLB.com writer John Perrotta wrote (on 6/11): 

“Roberts downplayed the significance of the injury after the game and said he was optimistic that Ohtani would play Friday night when his team opens a three-game series of division leaders with the White Sox at Rate Field.”

“We tried to be smart about it and get him out of the game,” Roberts said. “He told the trainer that he felt a little something behind his knee, and I just didn’t see any sense in risking it.”

So, after Dave Roberts downplayed the injury as first, it’s unclear how serious of a knee issue it actually is for Ohtani. However, the Dodgers’ $700 million star could probably use a day off, as he already plays every day, and well… pitches on top of his duties of being the best DH in baseball.

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Shohei Ohtani this Season…

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 07: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a single during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on June 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

After a bit of a “slump” in mid-May, Shohei Ohtani has turned it all the way up with the bat, and is starting to tear the cover off the ball.

Again, the hope for the Dodgers is that this knee injury isn’t too serious. As for the Dodgers lineup on Friday, Alex Call is the leadoff hitter in Ohtani’s place.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .305 this season with an NL-leading .405 OBP, 13 home runs, 15 doubles, and an OPS+ of 170. His total WAR (pitching and batting) is 5.4… It’s June.

And Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher? 67.2 innings, 1.08 ERA, 73 strikeouts, WHIP of 0.84.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before White Sox Series

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