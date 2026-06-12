Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before White Sox Series

“We tried to be smart about it and get him out of the game,” Roberts said. “He told the trainer that he felt a little something behind his knee, and I just didn’t see any sense in risking it.”

So, after Dave Roberts downplayed the injury as first, it’s unclear how serious of a knee issue it actually is for Ohtani. However, the Dodgers’ $700 million star could probably use a day off, as he already plays every day, and well… pitches on top of his duties of being the best DH in baseball.

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Shohei Ohtani this Season…

After a bit of a “slump” in mid-May, Shohei Ohtani has turned it all the way up with the bat, and is starting to tear the cover off the ball.

Again, the hope for the Dodgers is that this knee injury isn’t too serious. As for the Dodgers lineup on Friday, Alex Call is the leadoff hitter in Ohtani’s place.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .305 this season with an NL-leading .405 OBP, 13 home runs, 15 doubles, and an OPS+ of 170. His total WAR (pitching and batting) is 5.4… It’s June.

And Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher? 67.2 innings, 1.08 ERA, 73 strikeouts, WHIP of 0.84.

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