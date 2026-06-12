Los Angeles Dodgers Sports Doctor Under Investigation by MLB for Conor McGregor Reason

It’s a busy time in Major League Baseball, as the season is in full swing, and it’s also a busy time in the realm of sports. The World Cup is upon us, the Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals are taking place, and UFC Freedom 250 is set to take place this Sunday on President Donald J. Trump’s birthday. Also in the UFC, Conor McGregor is making his highly anticipated return to the Octagon to face Max Holloway.

However, there’s been a new development of information surrounding the UFC star, and it has ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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Dodgers’ Head Sports Doctor Being Investigated by MLB

Per Michael S. Schmidt (New York Times reporter), “MLB investigators plan to question Dodgers head doctor Neal ElAttrache after he supported Conor McGregor’s use of PEDs when recovering from injury.”

ElAttrache is really a surgeon for many star athletes, as he’s also been involved with other sports like football, where he serves as their sports doctor also. This is a very unique situation, and one where there isn’t many details revealed to the public.

Conor McGregor last fought in UFC in July of 2021, where he broke his ankle, and has faced many setbacks since, which has led to his hiatus from UFC.

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What Does this News Mean for the Dodgers?

Well, the investigation will have to play out to find a real answer on what this news means for the Dodgers, MLB, and Conor McGregor, but one can assume some fan bases across the sport will have fun with this one, and likely accuse the sports doctor Neal ElAttrache of juicing up the Dodgers players as well.

Los Angeles (Dodgers) has been one of the most successful MLB teams in recent memory, and continue to dominate on the field.

As for Neal ElAttrache and his role with the team, again, he’s a league-wide sports doctor, and he’s often the name that carries headlines when a player needs a second opinion on an injury, and ElAttrache is usually the bearer of ‘season-ending’ bad news.

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When Does Conor McGregor Fight Next?

Conor McGregor’s next UFC fight has been confirmed, and it will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

It’s a massive UFC 329 fight card that could shatter records for viewership.

McGregor is 22-6 in his career, and Max Holloway is 27-9.

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