Dodgers Get Shohei Ohtani Pitching Update: ‘I’ve Been Proceeding Cautiously’

The Los Angeles Dodgers received an update on two-way star Shohei Ohtani as he nears a return to the mound ahead of a matchup against the Colorado Rockies.

Ohtani completed a bullpen session on Monday, August 17. He’s slated for an additional session today. If he can complete that training without issue, Ohtani will have at least two live batting practice sessions, per Jack Harris of the California Post.

The 32-year-old Ohtani hasn’t pitched since early July due to a knee injury. He told reporters that his knee isn’t fully recovered. Ohtani has taken a deliberate approach to his return in order to avoid any setbacks.

“That’s why I’ve been proceeding cautiously,” Ohtani said, relayed by Harris. “I’d like to come back as in as short a time as possible.”

Los Angeles Dodgers News Update: Shohei Ohtani Scheduled For Another Bullpen Session, Live Batting Practice Coming Soon

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Ohtani was in the middle of a tremendous season on the mound before the knee issue popped up. He opened the season with 11 consecutive quality starts. The righty didn’t allow more than three earned runs in an outing until mid-June. He tossed six innings of three-run ball in his most recent start, a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday, July 3. The quality start actually raised his ERA to a still-microscopic 1.79.

The pitching workload for Ohtani has been unlike anything he’d previously done with the Dodgers. He didn’t pitch at all in 2024 as he recovered from offseason surgery. Ohtani worked his way back slowly last year, starting with one-inning stints on the mound. He didn’t reach six innings until his final outing of the regular season. Ohtani went six frames in his first three appearances of the 2025 playoffs. He stumbled in Game 7 of the World Series, but Will Smith and company bailed him out.

Will Ohtani Be Used as a Regular Starter When He Returns?

The Dodgers have experience with Ohtani ramping up on the mound during the season. Since he’s a crucial factor in the hitting lineup, he can’t go on a minor league rehab assignment to build up like a normal pitcher. Instead, he’ll have to get up to speed in big-league games. The difference this season is how late it will be when Ohtani is ready to pitch in live action. The current progression won’t get him back on the mound in the majors until early September. That would give him just a month to get ready for the playoffs.

“For now, I think the remaining month is a period in which the team and I will confirm to what degree I can throw,” Ohtani said, relayed by Harris.

Los Angeles recently got Blake Snell back in the rotation, only to lose Justin Wrobleski to an elbow injury. Tyler Glasnow is also nearing a return from a back issue. Ohtani could work as a quasi-opener when he returns to pitching. Eric Lauer would be a candidate to operate as the long reliever in that secnario.