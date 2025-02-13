Shohei Ohtani Makes Head-Turning Announcement Ahead of Dodgers’ Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani just dropped a bombshell on the baseball world, though it’s one everyone perhaps should have seen coming.

Ohtani captured his third MVP in four years and won his first World Series ring last season, while becoming the first-ever 50-50 player (54 home runs and 59 steals) in MLB history. That type of success over such a protracted a time period can numb fans to the accomplishments, but Ohtani snapped open the eyes of anyone made drowsy by his greatness on Wednesday, when he announced his expected timeline to return to pitching.

“Shohei Ohtani says he’s still not fully recovered from his shoulder surgery but should be ready to DH this spring and pitch in May,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported via X on February 12.

