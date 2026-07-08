New York Yankees Make Franchise History During Rays Series

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in a critical four-game MLB series. During the Rays series, the Yankees have made some unfortunate team history.

As this is currently being typed, the Yanks trail the Rays 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Rays are the home team. Everyone knows how the Yankees’ offense has been struggling a bit, but the strikeouts are coming at an alarming rate.

Update: the Yankees lost 6-4 on Tuesday.

Yankees Make Franchise History for Most Strikeouts in 2-Game Span

Per Yankees reporter Chris Kirschner, the Yankees have made history for strikeouts in a 2-game span, with 31 (and counting) in the past two MLB games.

For those wondering, the franchise record for most strikeouts in two consecutive games is 30. I think they might break it today https://t.co/6xjMMyCKSF — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 8, 2026

@BryanHoch also wrote (via X):

“The Yankees have struck out 31 times in the last two games, setting a new franchise record for consecutive games. Previous high was 30, last done Sept. 14-15, 2025.”

34/54 (27 outs x 2) = 63%. Fitting, Trent Grisham struck out to end the game.

This means a decision should be made, perhaps with the Yankees’ hitting coach.

The Yankees are simply (without Aaron Judge) just a team that will strikeout a lot with the players in their lineup. Doesn’t necessarily mean they are bad players, but just a bunch of guys who are free swingers, so it’s unclear if this recent slew of strikeouts should be attributed to the Rays pitching staff.

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Looking at the Yankees Right Now

If the Yankees lose on Tuesday, they will be 50-41. Currently, they sit three games back of the Rays for first place.

As every MLB team always does, the Yankees just haven’t had a great last month or so.

Over their last 10 games, New York is 2-8. The Yanks are currently on the road (facing the Rays), and they are 27-20 on the road, which is actually a solid mark.

However, with Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge absent from the lineup, and players like Cody Bellinger slumping, outside of Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm Jr., this Yankees lineup doesn’t have much substance.

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