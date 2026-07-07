Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Decision Before Rockies Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their pace as MLB’s best and most complete team with a walk-off victory on Monday night, thanks to catcher Dalton Rushing.

Monday night marked the first time all season that the Dodgers played an extra-innings game, and they were able to capture an 8-7 victory.

Before the second game of the Rockies-Dodgers series, Los Angeles has released its lineup for 7/7.

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Mookie Betts Gets Day Off on Tuesday

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/7):

Dodgers 7/7: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B T. Edman LF K. Tucker RF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B M. Rojas SS J. Wrobleski SP”

In place of Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas will play shortstop, and Max Muncy takes over the cleanup role with the RHP Michael Lorenzen getting the start for the Rockies. Other notables from the lineup drop: Alex Freeland and Tommy Edman are both in the lineup, and Kyle Tucker gets dropped a spot from yesterday’s game.

It’s the first time Mookie Betts has gotten the day off in the past six weeks, and is likely just a precautionary move.

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Mookie Betts with the Dodgers This Season

Mookie Betts is one of the hottest hitters for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now. Although it’s been a down year for Betts compared to his latest standard, it’s fair to note that he missed a month with an oblique injury, which is a tricky injury to deal with, especially for batters.

That being said, Mookie Betts is batting .236 this season with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and 53 hits across 225 at-bats.

Betts is an 8X MLB All-Star, and remains as one of the most valuable players on the Dodgers roster. It’s important that he’s able to get some days off. Remember, the Dodgers are 14+ games ahead of the 2nd place team in the NL West.

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