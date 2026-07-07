Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Decision Before Rockies Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks
Getty
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 02: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields a ground-ball out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their pace as MLB’s best and most complete team with a walk-off victory on Monday night, thanks to catcher Dalton Rushing.

Monday night marked the first time all season that the Dodgers played an extra-innings game, and they were able to capture an 8-7 victory.

Before the second game of the Rockies-Dodgers series, Los Angeles has released its lineup for 7/7.

More MLB on Heavy: Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

Mookie Betts Gets Day Off on Tuesday

Mookie Betts

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 12: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws to first base during a game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on May 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/7): 

Dodgers 7/7: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B T. Edman LF K. Tucker RF D. Rushing C A. Freeland 2B M. Rojas SS J. Wrobleski SP”

In place of Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas will play shortstop, and Max Muncy takes over the cleanup role with the RHP Michael Lorenzen getting the start for the Rockies. Other notables from the lineup drop: Alex Freeland and Tommy Edman are both in the lineup, and Kyle Tucker gets dropped a spot from yesterday’s game.

It’s the first time Mookie Betts has gotten the day off in the past six weeks, and is likely just a precautionary move.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Finally Announce Roster Move on 13-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series

Mookie Betts with the Dodgers This Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI single scoring Andy Pages #44 (not in photo) against the Athletics in the top of the first inning at Sutter Health Park on June 30, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Mookie Betts is one of the hottest hitters for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now. Although it’s been a down year for Betts compared to his latest standard, it’s fair to note that he missed a month with an oblique injury, which is a tricky injury to deal with, especially for batters.

That being said, Mookie Betts is batting .236 this season with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and 53 hits across 225 at-bats.

Betts is an 8X MLB All-Star, and remains as one of the most valuable players on the Dodgers roster. It’s important that he’s able to get some days off. Remember, the Dodgers are 14+ games ahead of the 2nd place team in the NL West.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Reveal Edwin Diaz Injury Update

 

 

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Decision Before Rockies Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x