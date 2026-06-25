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Shohei Ohtani Reveals Family News After Having Second Child

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 22: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on June 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball family grew last week when Shohei Ohtani made a heartfelt Instagram post welcoming he and his wife, Mamiko’s, second-born child into the world.

He announced the personal news via Instagram, and there were lots of other outlets touching on the 4X MLB’s big personal announcement. Here is the post:

The post reads:

“We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely. We would also like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported us through this journey,” read the social media post, signed “Shohei and Mamiko.”

In the second slide of the post, Ohtani’s new child’s feet are wrapped in a blue blanket, leading many to believe it’s a baby boy, but Shohei Ohtani had not confirmed that piece of news in the post.

It’s a Boy!!

Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 22: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on June 22, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Per California Post reporter Dylan Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani has confirmed his new child is a baby boy!

Hernandez wrote: Five days after his wife gave birth to their second child, Shohei Ohtani revealed the sex of the newborn — and dropped a major hint about his career’s future. It’s a boy. Ohtani hinted that was the case when he announced the birth on his Instagram account. He posted a below-the-neck photo of the child wrapped in a blue blanket.

Also speaking with the Dodgers and Los Angeles reporter, Ohtani dropped a hint on his playing future by saying this:

When asked if he wanted his son to take an interest in baseball, Ohtani said in Japanese, “I wonder. I don’t know how long I can play. For now, I want to do my best until this contract (with the Dodgers) expires.”

In a spinoff report, Ohtani also indicated that children should decide their own futures and not be pressured into anything:

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Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani This Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Minnesota Twins

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JUNE 23: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates scoring a run on an RBI single hit by teammate Tommy Edman #25 (not pictured) against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on June 23, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Shohei Ohtani will likely win the NL MVP for a third straight season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s batting .295 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, 54 walks, and an OPS+ of 168, and that’s just with the bat.

On the mound, Shohei Ohtani has an ERA of 1.58 over 79.2 innings and 86 strikeouts. His pitching record is 8-2, and his pWAR is 2.5… already.

It’s hard to make a case that Ohtani isn’t the greatest baseball player of all time, and at least for the past five seasons, he’s left no trace of evidence that suggests a decline is in the near future.

However, Ohtani will now start to take a different approach to life as he welcomes another child to his growing family!

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Shohei Ohtani Reveals Family News After Having Second Child

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