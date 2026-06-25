Shohei Ohtani Reveals Family News After Having Second Child

The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball family grew last week when Shohei Ohtani made a heartfelt Instagram post welcoming he and his wife, Mamiko’s, second-born child into the world.

He announced the personal news via Instagram, and there were lots of other outlets touching on the 4X MLB’s big personal announcement. Here is the post:

The post reads:

“We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely. We would also like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported us through this journey,” read the social media post, signed “Shohei and Mamiko.”

In the second slide of the post, Ohtani’s new child’s feet are wrapped in a blue blanket, leading many to believe it’s a baby boy, but Shohei Ohtani had not confirmed that piece of news in the post.

It’s a Boy!!

Per California Post reporter Dylan Hernandez, Shohei Ohtani has confirmed his new child is a baby boy!

Hernandez wrote: Five days after his wife gave birth to their second child, Shohei Ohtani revealed the sex of the newborn — and dropped a major hint about his career’s future. It’s a boy. Ohtani hinted that was the case when he announced the birth on his Instagram account. He posted a below-the-neck photo of the child wrapped in a blue blanket.

Also speaking with the Dodgers and Los Angeles reporter, Ohtani dropped a hint on his playing future by saying this:

When asked if he wanted his son to take an interest in baseball, Ohtani said in Japanese, “I wonder. I don’t know how long I can play. For now, I want to do my best until this contract (with the Dodgers) expires.”

In a spinoff report, Ohtani also indicated that children should decide their own futures and not be pressured into anything:

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Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani This Season

Shohei Ohtani will likely win the NL MVP for a third straight season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s batting .295 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, 54 walks, and an OPS+ of 168, and that’s just with the bat.

On the mound, Shohei Ohtani has an ERA of 1.58 over 79.2 innings and 86 strikeouts. His pitching record is 8-2, and his pWAR is 2.5… already.

It’s hard to make a case that Ohtani isn’t the greatest baseball player of all time, and at least for the past five seasons, he’s left no trace of evidence that suggests a decline is in the near future.

However, Ohtani will now start to take a different approach to life as he welcomes another child to his growing family!

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