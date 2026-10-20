Philadelphia Phillies Trade Prediction Lands 2X All-Star Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be active on MLB’s trade market this offseason after a disappointing-ish end to the 2026 campaign.

There has been a lot of speculation about who could be moved from the Phillies’ roster, but Dave Dombrowski will be thinking about making additions to the roster as well, and a solid trade candidate who should be considered is Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Robert Murray named Kwan as one of the best MLB trade candidates before the looming lockout.

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Should the Phillies Trade for Steven Kwan?

Heading into the offseason, an obvious position of need for the Philadelphia Phillies is corner outfield.

Kwan stands out as a top option because he’s very affordable and productive for his play style.

The Guardians’ 29-year-old outfielder has been to the All-Star team twice and earned four Gold Gloves in his first four full seasons in MLB.

Murray wrote (about Kwan being a trade candidate):

“Kwan ranked sixth in fWAR from June 30th through the end of the regular season and is highly regarded in other front offices. He’s been the subject of trade rumors in the past, with some who expected him to be dealt at the 2025 deadline. And this might finally be the moment when he’s moved.”

So, the Phillies should consider making a trade for Steven Kwan. However, it would likely cost the Phillies some prospect capital. Perhaps two top-25 prospects and an MLB-ready player could be a strong enough package to acquire Kwan.

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Taking a Quick Look at Steven Kwan’s MLB Career

Steven Kwan is an MLB player who can provide a lot of positives to a team like the Phillies, including exceptional defense, strong baserunning, and a very low strikeout rate.

Across 734 games played in five MLB seasons, Kwan carries a batting average of .282 with an OPS+ of 110.

He has 127 doubles, 39 home runs, and 238 RBI over 2845 at-bats.

It’s a player that the Phillies should absolutely welcome to their squad if the price isn’t too high. Kwan also has one season remaining until he hits free agency.

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