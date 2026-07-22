Dodgers Broadcaster Raises Concern About Shohei Ohtani’s Swing

Shohei Ohtani’s recent offensive struggles have prompted questions about whether the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar’s injured left knee is beginning to affect more than his pitching.

During the Dodgers’ radio broadcast Tuesday, play-by-play announcer Stephen Nelson and analyst Rick Monday discussed how unusual Ohtani’s swing looked against the Philadelphia Phillies. Monday highlighted Ohtani’s balance, suggesting the four-time MVP appeared to be placing his weight back on his heels and overextending his swing.

Monday stopped short of officially calling Ohtani’s recent stretch a slump, but indicated that his performance was approaching that territory.

The comments came as Ohtani chased several pitches well outside the strike zone. He finished the Dodgers’ 2-1 victory over Philadelphia 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Ohtani’s Recent Numbers Support Broadcaster’s Concern

The five-game sample remains small, but Ohtani’s recent production supports the concerns Monday raised during the broadcast.

According to StatMuse, Ohtani hit .190 with four hits, two RBIs and one run scored across five games through July 21. He went 4-for-21 with six strikeouts, one walk and no home runs during that stretch. His only extra-base hit was a double.

Those numbers represent a significant drop for a hitter who continues to lead the Dodgers with 22 home runs. Ohtani also remains one of baseball’s most dangerous offensive players, making his recent pitch selection and balance more noticeable than they might be for another hitter.

Five games alone do not establish a prolonged slump. However, when diminished results accompany visible mechanical issues and expanded chasing outside the strike zone, the situation deserves attention.

Could Ohtani’s Knee Be Affecting His Swing?

The Dodgers have maintained that the irritation in Ohtani’s left knee affects him while pitching, not hitting.

Manager Dave Roberts previously explained that pitching requires Ohtani to drive off the affected leg to generate torque. The Dodgers therefore allowed him to remain at designated hitter while removing him from his scheduled pitching start against Philadelphia.

Ohtani has not pitched since July 3. Roberts said the knee had not improved as expected and acknowledged that Ohtani’s return to the rotation would not be a day-to-day matter. The Dodgers still expect him to pitch again this season, although they have not provided a timetable.

Monday’s observations introduce another possibility. Even without significant pain while hitting, Ohtani could be making a subtle compensation to protect the knee. Leaning onto his heels or failing to stay balanced would affect his ability to recognize pitches, cover the strike zone and drive the baseball consistently.

There is not enough evidence to conclude that the injury caused his recent struggles. Still, Ohtani is unquestionably experiencing a short-term slump. His next several games should reveal whether this was merely a brief cold stretch or a mechanical concern connected to the knee.