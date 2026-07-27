Dodgers Reportedly Shopping Pair of Veteran Contributors Before Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again the best team in the majors, and as the trade deadline draws near, the team figures to be as aggressive as ever in a quest to upgrade its roster. While the Dodgers are going to get a bevy of stars back from injury in the near future, the front office has never been shy in its quest to add to its team as much as possible, and that will likely continue at the deadline this year.

While many folks are focused on the players Los Angeles could bring to town, several guys on their roster could also be on the move as part of the front office’s quest to bring new players to town. With that in mind, a pair of intriguing rumors surrounding veterans Eric Lauer and Alex Call have recently emerged.

Dodgers Eyeing Eric Lauer, Alex Call Trades

While the Dodgers have an assortment of talented players at their disposal, they have been hit hard by injuries throughout the year once again. That has forced the front office to get creative when it comes to finding guys who can hold down the fort throughout the regular season, with Lauer and Call stepping up in a big way.

Lauer, in particular, has been a revelation after L.A. acquired him in exchange for cash considerations from the Toronto Blue Jays. In eight appearances (seven starts) for the Dodgers, Lauer has a 4-0 record with a 3.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Simply put, he’s been phenomenal at a time when Los Angeles has needed someone to step up in the starting rotation.

Call, meanwhile, is in his second year with L.A., and he has once again held his own as a versatile outfielder who wears several different hats for manager Dave Roberts (.246 BA, 1 HR, 16 RBI, .668 OPS). Both Lauer and Call have value, but with the Dodgers getting healthy, they could end up being traded in order to make room for some returning players.

“Left-hander Eric Lauer and outfielder Alex Call are two names the Dodgers could shop, according to multiple league sources familiar with the team’s thinking, who were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor,” Katie Woo of The Athletic reported.

Should the Dodgers Trade Eric Lauer, Alex Call?

The Dodgers have the sort of problems every team dreams of, as they have too many good players at their disposal. Lauer and Call are both valuable assets, but for a team with as much talent as Los Angeles, they may not have a spot on the roster for themselves once everyone is fully healthy. With that in mind, trading them may be the most logical path forward.

L.A. isn’t going to force a move for either guy here, especially when considering how many injuries the team has dealt with to this point in the season. However, while everyone is of the belief that the Dodgers are going to be buyers from the get-go, they could sell off some spare parts in order to create an avenue for them to add at the deadline this year.