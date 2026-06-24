Dodgers Pitcher Eric Lauer’s Great Performance Creates Rotation Speculation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Eric Lauer continues to perform well for the organization since joining the team in May. His recent outings create speculation that he could remain in the rotation as the season continues.

In Monday’s performance against the Minnesota Twins, Lauer pitched six no-hit innings. He came into the game after opener Will Klein started the contest.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said, “He was great. I don’t think he had his best stuff, but I think that he did a good job of changing speeds, executing pitches, and letting those guys put the ball in play. And he controlled the pace of the game and took down a lot of hitters, got us to the eighth inning.”

Starters Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell will complicate the Dodgers pitching rotation when they return. However, Lauer makes an argument with his play to remain in the rotation. He pitches with a 2.54 ERA with 16 strikeouts through 28.1 innings.

Dodgers Pitcher Eric Lauer Could Push Young Starter Out of Rotation

Emmet Sheehan seems the most likely to leave the rotation regardless when Snell and Glasnow return. However, a discussion remains about who should stay in the Dodgers pitcher order between Lauer and Justin Wrobleski.

Sheehan struggles this season especially during this month of June, pitching with a 7.31 ERA through four starts. Wrobleski pitches with a 2.72 ERA with 50 strikeouts after 13 starts this season so far. He has pitched 79.1 innings in 2026, becoming one of the best surprises for the Dodgers.

Despite Lauer’s performance, Wrobleski seems to have earned an extended look as a starter. When the Dodgers activate Glasnow and Snell off the injured list, they will obviously want to keep the most proven option. For right now, that appears to be Wrobleski as Lauer still needs more appearances to showcase if he has consistency.

Lauer Acknowledges How the Dodgers Defense Helps Him Succeed

Following Monday’s game against the Twins, Lauer gave praise to the Dodgers defense. His lack of velocity as a pitcher requires a strong defense behind him to be a reliable option.

He said, “I think that’s exactly what I want to see, especially on days like today, when I don’t feel like I have my best stuff or my best velo. I’m still able to command the zone and execute pitches well, so, putting a lot of emphasis on the defense today was a huge part.”

Lauer also appreciates the communication from the Dodgers in regards to how they plan to use him as a pitcher before the game. Because they used an opener in front of him, the Dodgers wanted to make sure Lauer was on the same page as the coaching staff.

He said, “Being able to have that solidity and know what the idea is, what the plan is, and what’s going to be executed just allows me to prepare to be my best when I get out there.”