Los Angeles Dodgers Signing Former Mets Reliever Amid Four-Game Set

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the middle of a four-game set against the New York Mets. The Mets already took the first game of the series in an extra-inning clash.

Today, the Dodgers made a key addition to their pitching staff before game two of the series. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, former Mets reliever José Ureña is signing with the Dodgers and will be in the clubhouse tonight for their upcoming game.

Ureña has pitched for numerous organizations throughout his 11-year career and has pitched for both the Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays this season. With the Blue Jays, he threw 12.1 innings and gave up five earned runs. He saw just three innings with the Mets this season and gave up five runs. Other organizations the 33-year-old right-hander has played for include the Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers. So he’s been around the league for quite some time now.

Here is what Dodgers writer Jacob Brownson had to say on X shortly after the signing:

“Jose Ureña is an interesting arm. He has a really good slider and above-average command. He also has a four-seam, sinker, and changeup, all of which are below average by Stuff+. He’s never really struck guys out. No options. I don’t anticipate him being around long.”

Ureña Is Out of Options

Considering Ureña is out of options like Brownson, he makes a good point. He likely will only be on the roster until the Los Angeles Dodgers either activate a new arm from the Injured List or call up a younger arm from their farm system.

The Dodgers just added a couple of new arms to the active roster in the last couple of days. It was Will Klein, acquired via trade, and Ryan Loutus, so there will need to be a corresponding 40-man roster move to make room for Ureña.

Los Angeles has made a slew of pitching moves over the last few days, as they continue to try and sort things out with a number of injuries. They were just given devastating news that reliever Evan Phillips will miss the entire 2025 season with Tommy John Surgery. Other names like Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki are also dealing with shoulder problems.

Dodgers Are Still Finding Success Despite the Injuries

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers still have a really high-octane offense that has allowed them to have a 36-24 record this season. They sit 1 game up in the National League West, but the pitching may start to have issues with so many star arms down.

It will be interesting to see how much, if at all, Ureña pitches for Los Angeles. He does not have any options left, which means if the Dodgers decide to move on, he will be released to potentially be claimed off waivers. He will not pitch for any of the Dodgers’ affiliates. Los Angeles is in the midst of a four-game set with the Mets, and three games are remaining in the series. Ureña will get an opportunity to be productive against his old team.