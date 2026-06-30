Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Surprising Roster Decision Before Athletics Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced their latest roster moves ahead of their matchup against the Athletics.

As reported by the franchise via X, they have recalled right-hander Wyatt Mills and designated Jonathan Hernández for assignment.

Mills will be coming up from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Dodgers Recall Wyatt Mills

Mills made his MLB debut back in May 2021 with the Seattle Mariners.

Since landing with Los Angeles ahead of this season, he’s only appeared in four Major League games with the ballclub.

So far, he owns an 8.10 ERA and one strikeout across 3.1 innings pitched. He’s walked seven batters along the way.

While playing in Triple-A so far this year, his stat sheet has become more impressive.

He is logging a 2.64 ERA and 45 strikeouts across 30.2 innings of work through 26 games.

During that period, he’s walked 16 batters.

Now, the franchise has granted him another opportunity on the big stage to prove his value.

Dodgers DFA Jonathan Hernández

Hernández, 29, has spent most of his Major League Baseball career with the Texas Rangers.

During his five years in the Lone Star State, he recorded a 4.18 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP.

In May 2026, after being shuffled between a handful of ballclubs, he was granted free agency.

Shortly after, he signed a contract with Los Angeles.

While playing in the big leagues this year, he’s registering an 8.15 ERA and 15 strikeouts across 17.2 innings of work through 12 games.

Simply put, the right-hander has not been performing as the franchise had hoped, hence his demotion.

Looking at the Dodgers Right Now

Anyone who has been following baseball in recent years would not be surprised to see the Dodgers leading the Major Leagues in the standings once again.

Los Angeles is currently 55-30 overall, just ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (51-31), the Atlanta Braves (49-33) and the Tampa Bay Rays (48-33).

Solely looking at the National League West, the Dodgers are a great distance ahead of the San Diego Padres (43-40), who come in at second.

As for their current opponents, the Athletics, they are second-to-last in the American League West.

Their overall record of 40-45 was enough to edge out the Los Angeles Angels (36-50), but not the remaining four organizations.

The Dodgers are, as expected, dominating MLB once again this year, but that doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to enter the race to the World Series.

Rewind to their 2022 campaign, and fans will see flashbacks of Los Angeles’ shocking elimination from the National League Division Series.

This serves as a painful reminder that the season isn’t over until it’s over. They may be thriving right now, but if they don’t maintain momentum, they could easily drop in the standings.

The Dodgers have two more matchups against the Athletics this week.

On Tuesday, June 30, they will return to Raley Field to face the Athletics at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Following this set, Los Angeles will head home to Dodger Stadium to host division rivals, the Padres, for a four-game series.