San Diego Padres Suddenly Release 27-Year-Old Player During Nationals Series

During their series with the Washington Nationals, the San Diego Padres have made several roster transactions within their organization.

On Monday, September 7, after their win against the Nationals in the series opener, the Padres announced the release of players like Jose Leclerc and JP France.

The Padres then announced another wave of moves on 9/8. First, the Padres signed pitcher Trevor Gott to a minors deal, and later in the day, the Padres officially announced the release of catcher Blake Hunt.

He had been cut loose by the organization the day prior, and instead of going through the DFA limbo process, San Diego just went ahead and granted Hunt his release.

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Padres Release Blake Hunt

Blake Hunt’s transactions tracker reflects the boot from the Padres organization altogether:

“San Diego Padres released C Blake Hunt.”

Hunt, 27, very briefly made his MLB debut this season. He logged two games with the Padres big-league club and did not get a hit in 3 at-bats (all strikeouts).

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Hunt’s DFA):

“Since the trade deadline has passed, Hunt will be placed on waivers. As mentioned, his major league track record is very limited and unimpressive, consisting of just three strikeouts and nine innings behind the plate. As one would expect, his minor league résumé is greater in both quality and quantity. Dating back to the start of 2023, he has taken 1,005 trips to the plate and produced a .259/.339/.467 line. That translates to a 101 wRC+. That includes a .301/.381/.617 line and 131 wRC+ at Triple-A this year. He has a solid reputation for his defensive work on the farm as well.”

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