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Tarik Skubal Latest Eyebrow Raising Comment Should Scare Rest of MLB

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St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 3: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on September 3, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Melina Pizano/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday evening with a strong pitching performance.

Tarik Skubal got the start for LA and went 7.1 innings, which was the first time he’s pitched into the 8th inning as a Dodgers starter. The only blemish in Skubal’s outing was allowing a two-run home run to Elly De La Cruz, but the Dodgers won the game 3-2.

Following the game, Skubal spoke with the Los Angeles media and put MLB on notice with an eyebrow-raising comment.

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Tarik Skubal Feels He Isn’t at His Peak Yet This Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts while walking to the dugout after finishing the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

After the win against the Reds, Tarik Skubal revealed he doesn’t think he’s pitched at his peak yet this season.

Skubal did miss a handful of starts earlier in the season after having a procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Per @SleeperDodgers, here is what Skubal said about his dominant performance on Tuesday:

“I don’t think I’ve thrown the ball as well as I know I’m capable of yet.”

If 7.1 innings of two-run baseball isn’t Skubal’s best, oh man, Major League Baseball better watch out for the final three weeks of the regular season and into October.

In Tarik Skubal’s last five starts, he’s pitched to the tune of a 2.53 ERA over 32 IP and 36 total strikeouts.

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Looking at Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Season in Full

Los Angeles Dodgers v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers waits in the dugout during the first inning to pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

No, Tarik Skubal isn’t going to win the CY Young this season, but if he were to meet the inning threshold, he would almost certainly finish in the top-3 of voting.

Across 139.2 innings pitched, Tarik Skubal carries a season ERA of 2.84 with 164 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.974.

It’s been reported that Skubal could earn contract bids of up to $400 million once the season finishes.

Skubal’s ERA+ is also 148 this season, which means he has been 48% above average for a starter in MLB.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal carries an ERA of 2.93 over seven starts.

And he hasn’t even pitched his best yet? Sheesh, October has the potential to be fun once again for LA fans.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Tarik Skubal Latest Eyebrow Raising Comment Should Scare Rest of MLB

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