Tarik Skubal Latest Eyebrow Raising Comment Should Scare Rest of MLB

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday evening with a strong pitching performance.

Tarik Skubal got the start for LA and went 7.1 innings, which was the first time he’s pitched into the 8th inning as a Dodgers starter. The only blemish in Skubal’s outing was allowing a two-run home run to Elly De La Cruz, but the Dodgers won the game 3-2.

Following the game, Skubal spoke with the Los Angeles media and put MLB on notice with an eyebrow-raising comment.

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Tarik Skubal Feels He Isn’t at His Peak Yet This Season

After the win against the Reds, Tarik Skubal revealed he doesn’t think he’s pitched at his peak yet this season.

Skubal did miss a handful of starts earlier in the season after having a procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Per @SleeperDodgers, here is what Skubal said about his dominant performance on Tuesday:

“I don’t think I’ve thrown the ball as well as I know I’m capable of yet.”

If 7.1 innings of two-run baseball isn’t Skubal’s best, oh man, Major League Baseball better watch out for the final three weeks of the regular season and into October.

In Tarik Skubal’s last five starts, he’s pitched to the tune of a 2.53 ERA over 32 IP and 36 total strikeouts.

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Looking at Tarik Skubal’s 2026 Season in Full

No, Tarik Skubal isn’t going to win the CY Young this season, but if he were to meet the inning threshold, he would almost certainly finish in the top-3 of voting.

Across 139.2 innings pitched, Tarik Skubal carries a season ERA of 2.84 with 164 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.974.

It’s been reported that Skubal could earn contract bids of up to $400 million once the season finishes.

Skubal’s ERA+ is also 148 this season, which means he has been 48% above average for a starter in MLB.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal carries an ERA of 2.93 over seven starts.

And he hasn’t even pitched his best yet? Sheesh, October has the potential to be fun once again for LA fans.

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