Chicago Cubs Announce Personal Ben Brown News During Brewers Series

The Chicago Cubs endured a pretty tough loss on Tuesday evening in their game against the Brewers.

After scoring two in the top half of the ninth inning, the Cubs bullpen allowed three earned runs, and the Brewers scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the 10th inning.

Now, on to a piece of lighter news, the Cubs made a personal Ben Brown announcement on Wednesday.

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It’s Ben Brown’s Birthday Today!!

On Wednesday, September 9th, Ben Brown turned 27 years old!!

The Chicago Cubs X account made the announcement via social media:

Ben Brown has been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 campaign, and perhaps his absence from the Cubs bullpen has been a reason for their struggles.

Anywho, here are some comments revolving around Ben Brown’s birthday from the above post:

@Da_Bear_Claw18: “Happy birthday, and get healthy big dawg! Can’t wait to see you on the mound again next year”

@BuschBangs: “miss ben brown so much we would be thriving with him as closer”

@KevinPawell23: “WE LOVE AND MISS YOU BEN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

@lavishphantasy: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BIG BEN BROWN YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN” @calebwi18iams: “Happy birthday Ben. I miss you dearly.”

So, sounds like most Cubs fans are on the same page of missing Ben Brown and his pitching services.

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Inside Ben Brown’s MLB Career

It is a bit of a shame that Ben Brown’s season has been cut awfully short, as he was in the middle of a breakout campaign.

In 2026, he’s pitched 68 innings in a hybrid reliever/starter role, and boasted an ERA of 1.85 with 65 strikeouts.

In 229+ total innings pitched over his 3-year career, Ben Brown carries an ERA of 4.15 with 250 strikeouts.

Happy birthday, Ben Brown!!

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