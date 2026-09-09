SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Ben Brown #32 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on June 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Cubs endured a pretty tough loss on Tuesday evening in their game against the Brewers.
After scoring two in the top half of the ninth inning, the Cubs bullpen allowed three earned runs, and the Brewers scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the 10th inning.
Now, on to a piece of lighter news, the Cubs made a personal Ben Brown announcement on Wednesday.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Chicago Cubs endured a pretty tough loss on Tuesday evening in their game against the Brewers.After scoring two in the top half of the ninth inning, the Cubs bullpen allowed three earned runs, and the Brewers scored the game-winning run in the bottom half of the 10th inning.Now, on to a piece of lighter […]
Chicago Cubs Announce Personal Ben Brown News During Brewers Series