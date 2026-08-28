Braves’ Chris Sale Sends Hilarious 3-Word Message After Dodgers Game

Thursday night belonged to Chris Sale in the Atlanta Braves series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sale twirled a complete-game shutout, and ATL defeated the Dodgers 1-0 to complete the series sweep against the back-to-back World Series champs. It was Sale’s fourth shutout in his career, as he struck out 11 batters, did not walk a batter, and allowed just five hits on Thursday evening against the NL West-leading Dodgers.

Following the Braves’ win on Thursday, Sale earned an on-field interview with reporter Wiley Ballard, where he gave an amazing answer to a question about how he dialed up his fastball to 100 MPH on a few different occasions.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Chris Sale Performance in Braves-Dodgers Game

Chris Sale’s Hilarious Message After Complete Game Shutout

Chris Sale was asked on Thursday night how he was able to dial it up to 100 MPH multiple times in the outing.

His response? Pretty simple:

“With my arm.”

Also in the postgame interview, Sale honored his family friend who passed away and also shouted out his own family, who were in attendance for the amazing outing.

@PeterAppel23 wrote (after Sale’s outing): “One game to save humanity. How many pitchers are you taking over 37 year old Chris Sale?”

Chris Sale lowered his ERA to 2.06 for the season and will very likely finish top-3 in the NL CY Young voting.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Manager Announced Robert Suarez Update During Dodgers Series

Chris Sale’s Dominant Season At a Glance

Chris Sale’s ERA is 2.06 over 24 starts this season, which is flat-out amazing.

Across 144 IP, Sale has 177 strikeouts, 28 walks, and a WHIP of 1.00.

If the 2.06 ERA sticks (or gets lower), it will be a career-low mark for Sale in his tenured and future Hall of Fame career.

Sale is a little over 200 strikeouts away from reaching 3,000 for his career, and he continues to average well over 1 K/inning.

He’s one of the game’s best starters, and as Peter Appel notes above, the list of pitchers you would take over Chris Sale to save humanity… is probably a pretty short one.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Manager Reveals Reason Behind Ronald Acuña Jr. Benching