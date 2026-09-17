Josue De Paula Makes Honest Dodgers Statement After NL West Clinch

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West on Thursday afternoon.

With their 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the Dodgers captured their 13th division title in the past 14 seasons. LA won the series over the Reds and is now 93-60.

Up next for LA? October baseball.

Following the victory over the Reds on Thursday, rookie prospect Josue De Paula made an honest statement about the Dodgers.

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Jose De Paula’s Message to Dodgers After NL West Clinch

In Thursday’s game, Josue De Paula went 1-for-4 with 1 RBI and a walk.

Here was his message following winning the NL West:

“Being on a winning team, I live for those special moments. I can’t wait until we start winning in the playoffs. It’s going to be cool.”

De Paula hasn’t played much with LA this season, as he’s been busy tearing up the minors, but it’s good he can’t start wait until the team starts winning in October.

It also has to be a pretty cool moment for De Paula, who has been up with the Dodgers for all of a week and a half, and is already experiencing a division celebration champagne shower.

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Josue De Paula’s Early Showings in MLB

So far, De Paula has played in just six games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Across 14 at-bats, he has two hits, including a home run, two runs scored, six walks, and an OPS of .829.

It’s not a huge sample size, and De Paula still has plenty of time to develop with the Dodgers.

He is still the Dodgers’ #1 prospect.

In 501 ABs in AA this season, he hit 27 home runs, 37 doubles, and 31 stolen bases.

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