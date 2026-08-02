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Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Trade Exposes MLB Rivals’ Failure

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Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
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Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not simply win the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. According to The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh, the rest of Major League Baseball allowed them to win it.

Lindbergh argued that rival contenders had a genuine opportunity to prevent the two-time defending World Series champions from adding the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. Unlike a free-agent pursuit, Skubal could not steer himself toward Los Angeles because he had no no-trade clause. His remaining 2026 salary, estimated at roughly $10 million, also was manageable for a serious contender.

That left one requirement: present the Detroit Tigers with a better prospect package than the Dodgers did.

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Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

Getty(L-R) President, Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman and Executive Vice President & General Manager Brandon Gomes of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during the ring ceremony before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Los Angeles sent outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith to Detroit. MLB Pipeline ranked Hope No. 25 and Ryan No. 68 among baseball’s top prospects, while Smith ranked No. 17 in the Dodgers’ system.

It was a meaningful return for a rental, but not an untouchable one. The Dodgers kept their active roster intact and held onto pitchers Emmet Sheehan and Justin Wrobleski, along with premier outfield prospect Josue De Paula.

The Ringer noted that the Brewers and Rays possessed the prospect depth to beat the offer. MLB.com identified Milwaukee, Tampa Bay, the Yankees, Braves and Dodgers among the interested clubs before the deal. Yet no suitor convinced Detroit to turn elsewhere.

“The Dodgers anted up and pushed their prospect chips in while the rest of the league let them,” Lindbergh wrote.

That distinction matters. The Dodgers’ financial power remains a substantial advantage, but money alone did not decide this trade. Rival front offices made the same calculation Los Angeles faced: whether several years of inexpensive talent were worth sacrificing for two or three months of an ace. The Dodgers accepted the risk. Everyone else protected the future.

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Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Skubal brought a 7-5 record, 2.79 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 96.2 innings to Los Angeles. FanGraphs credited him with 2.9 WAR despite his delayed season debut following elbow surgery. Since returning to form, he has again looked capable of deciding a postseason series.

He joins a rotation that could eventually feature Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani. Snell and Glasnow are nearing returns, while uncertainty remains over Ohtani’s pitching timeline.

The trade does not guarantee a championship. The Dodgers previously fell short after deadline additions such as Yu Darvish, Manny Machado, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. October remains unpredictable.

But that does not erase The Ringer’s central point. Los Angeles identified the best player available and paid a price others could have surpassed. If Skubal eliminates one of those clubs in October, blaming the Dodgers’ payroll will not tell the whole story. Those rivals had their chance, and they chose restraint.

Alvin Garcia Puerto Rican sports contributor for Heavy.com, covering primarily Major League Baseball. More about Alvin Garcia

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Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Trade Exposes MLB Rivals’ Failure

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