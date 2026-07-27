Dodgers Insider Just Threw Cold Water on Tarik Skubal Trade Buzz

For much of July, it felt like every other day brought another report linking the Los Angeles Dodgers to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. One insider suggested the Dodgers were among the favorites. Another floated the idea that Los Angeles could make another blockbuster splash. Social media quickly ran with it, treating the reigning American League Cy Young winner as if he was already halfway to Chavez Ravine.

Now, the pendulum appears to be swinging in the opposite direction.

According to Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers are not currently moving toward a trade for Skubal, with people familiar with the situation telling the newspaper that a blockbuster remains unlikely as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

That’s a notable shift after weeks of speculation that painted the Dodgers as the obvious landing spot. As always around the trade deadline, reports can change quickly, but this latest update suggests the organization’s internal confidence hasn’t wavered despite the outside noise.

Dodgers Believe Their Biggest Additions Are Already on the Way

While Skubal would undoubtedly make an already talented rotation even scarier, the Dodgers appear to believe they already have reinforcements arriving without sacrificing the top of one of baseball’s strongest farm systems.

The club expects closer Edwin Díaz to return this week, while Kiké Hernández is also nearing activation. Blake Snell continues progressing through his rehab assignment, Tyler Glasnow has advanced to facing hitters, and the organization still expects Shohei Ohtani to resume pitching once his knee issue improves.

Manager Dave Roberts also downplayed the idea that Ohtani’s recent setback has changed the front office’s deadline priorities.

When asked if the club’s pitching outlook had shifted because of Ohtani’s delayed return, Roberts responded, “I don’t think so. We expect him to be pitching.”

That comment aligns with the Times’ reporting that the Dodgers’ approach to the deadline remains largely unchanged despite the uncertainty surrounding Ohtani’s pitching timeline.

Dodgers Still Have the Pieces, But the Motivation May Not Be There

None of this means Skubal is officially off the table.

The Dodgers have surprised baseball before. Few expected them to land Kyle Tucker or Edwin Díaz during the offseason, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has never been afraid to make a bold move if the circumstances are right.

However, the organization’s current situation is very different from previous deadlines.

Los Angeles owns the best record in baseball despite battling injuries throughout much of the season. With Snell, Glasnow, Díaz, Hernández and eventually Ohtani expected back, the Dodgers may view those returning stars as the equivalent of major trade acquisitions without giving up elite prospects like Josue De Paula or Zyhir Hope.

That’s a much different outlook than some of the aggressive speculation circulating earlier this month, when multiple reports suggested the Dodgers were preparing to make another franchise-altering splash.

Instead, the latest reporting indicates Friedman may once again lean toward his favorite deadline approach: being opportunistic rather than desperate.

The Dodgers could still add depth at catcher or make smaller complementary moves before Aug. 3, but if the latest information from the Los Angeles Times proves accurate, fans hoping to see Tarik Skubal wearing Dodger blue may want to pump the brakes.

After weeks of blockbuster rumors, the biggest deadline move for Los Angeles could simply be getting its own stars back on the field.